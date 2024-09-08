Happy Birthday Asha Bhosle: When 16-year-old eloped with sister Lata Mangeshkar’s 31-year-old secretary and married against her family’s will

While Asha Bhosle’s voice has filled our hearts with utmost emotions, the same love wasn’t kind to her. The legendary singer is celebrating her 91st birthday today (September 8th) and we recalled the time when Bhosle took a filmy step in her life and married a man almost double her age who was also her elder sister Lata Mangeshkar’s secretary at one point in time.

The year was 1949 when 16-year-old Asha Bhosle eloped with 31-year-old Ganpatrao Bhosle and decided to marry against her family’s will. In no time, the Mangeshkar family cut their ties with Asha but as soon she gave birth to her first child Heman, their anger started melting. While the lovers chose their bond, destiny didn’t have good things planned for them, especially Asha.

In 1960, Ganpatrao showed the doors out to the veteran singer when she was pregnant with her third child and soon sent her a separation notice. Asha didn’t give up as he had an entire family to look after now. In an interview with Kavita Chhibber, Asha Bhosle once revealed that her ex-husband’s family was conservative, and were not able to digest her successful singing career.

ALSO READ: Tridev actress Sonam Khan recalls Aditya Chopra saved her from drowning; says Yash Chopra suggested her not to get married

Bhosle detailed, “There was abuse and ill-treatment, and I finally was asked to leave when I was expecting my youngest son Anand, and I did go back to my mother, sisters, and brother. I do not blame anyone and have no ill will. I feel if I had not met Mr Bhosle, I would not have had these three amazing children and life turned out okay."

Advertisement

Asha never shied away from speaking about her bad experiences but has always taken life with a pinch of salt and moved on. The singer who is known for hit tracks like Jawani Janeman, Dum Maro Dum, Piya Tu Ab To Aaja, Yeh Mera Dil Yaar Ka Diwana, and Hungama Ho Gaya later tied the knot with legendary musician RD Burman in 1980.

Sadly, Bhonsle and Pancham Da also started living aloof later due to Burman’s alcoholic lifestyle but continued to remain each other’s biggest admirers. While love hasn’t been kind to our lovable birthday girl, Asha Bhosle makes sure our love life is filled with her evergreen love songs.

We wish the legendary singer, a long, healthy, and inspiring life ahead.

ALSO READ: Salman Khan’s mom never influenced them against dad Salim Khan after he married Helen, claims Arbaaz Khan: ‘She had her troubles but...’