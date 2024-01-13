Manoj Bajpayee expresses joy at Joram’s entry in Oscar library; adds ‘I don’t work for validation’

Recently, it was announced that Manoj Bajpayee starrer Joram made it to the Oscar library. The Academy of Motion Picture Arts and Sciences Library added the survival thriller to its esteemed permanent core collection. Manoj Bajpayee has now reacted to this significant recognition for the film, and while he expressed his joy at the great piece of news, he said that he doesn’t work for validation.

Manoj Bajpayee’s reaction as Joram joins Oscar library

In an interview with News18, Manoj Bajpayee reacted to Joram’s addition to the Oscar library. He said that while it’s amazing news, he doesn’t work for validation. He said that he works because it is his passion. “It’s a great piece of news that has come to us and I really feel that we’ve come a full circle with this. I don’t work for validation. I work because this is what I wanted to do and this is what I’m passionate about,” said the Joram actor.

Not only has Manoj Bajpayee starred in Joram, but he was also involved in taking the film to producers and getting it released in India. The actor said he is more in his element when he is in the process of making a film and being a part of it, more than its outcome. He further added that the prestigious recognition for Joram hasn’t made him any less critical of his own work in the film. He said, “At the end of the day, you’re the best and the biggest critic of yourself. It’s only me who knows how much I could achieve and how much I just left out, how much I missed and how much I lacked in a few places, and that’s a continuous process.” He added that he feels great about the fact that he is exploring and evolving all the time.

About Joram’s entry in Oscar library

The Library of the Academy of Motion Picture Arts & Sciences announced the acquisition of the screenplay Joram for its esteemed Permanent Core Collection, a few days ago. This marks a significant recognition of the film's exceptional narrative and plot, firmly placing it among the cinematic treasures preserved for study in the library's reading room.

About Joram

Written and directed by Devashish Makhija, and produced by Zee Studios in collaboration with Anupama Bose & Makhijafilm, Joram features stellar performances by Manoj Bajpayee, Mohammed Zeeshan Ayyub, Smita Tambe and Tannishtha Chatterjee. The cast and crew have received immense love and appreciation from audiences worldwide and the film continues to receive the highest critical acclaim.

