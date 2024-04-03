WATCH: Remember Aarti Chabria from Akshay Kumar’s Awara Paagal Deewana? Actress drops video flaunting baby bump

Bollywood actress Aarti Chabria gained immense popularity in the 2000s. We all remember her for her performances in movies such as Lajja, Heyy Babyy, Partner, and Awara Paagal Deewana, among others. In 2019, she tied the knot with Visharad Beedassy, an Australia-based chartered accountant, in a private ceremony held in Mumbai.

Despite stepping away from the limelight, Aarti remains quite active on her social media accounts. Just recently, she delighted her fans by announcing her pregnancy through her social media handle.

Awara Paagal Deewana actress Aarti Chabria announces pregnancy

Recently, Aarti Chabria took to her Instagram handle and dropped a gorgeous video on social media. In the video posted, she looked stunning sporting an off-shoulder black gown with an emerald pendant necklace. What added to the beauty of the video was her pregnancy glow. The actress beamed a bright smile, caressing and proudly flaunting her baby bump.

Sharing the delightful news, the actress wrote in the caption, “This is where I’ve been…. Enjoying the best months focussing on creation, nurturing and evolving into the most beautiful real life role of my LIFE (Accompanied by a red-heart emoji) #goodnews #blessings”

Take a look:

Advertisement

The post attracted several heartfelt congratulatory messages from her friends and followers. Several Bollywood celebrities also extended their wishes. Actor Neil Nitin Mukesh wrote, “Congratulations to you my dearest,” and actress Aditi Govitrikar expressed, “Heartiest congratulations.”

About Aarti Chabria

To tell you a little about Aarti’s personal life, the actress got engaged to Visharad Beedassy on March 11, 2019, in Mauritius and months later got married in a private affair on June 23 in Mumbai.

The actress had an arranged marriage and met her now husband at her parents' insistence. In an earlier interview with Hindustan Times, talking about her decision to go for an arranged marriage, she had said, “I’m a die-hard romantic person who believes in love marriages from the start. But my parents were looking for a suitable partner for me and asked me to meet Visharad. I’m glad I listened to them. When I met him for the first time, I felt drawn to him and even more by because I saw how Indian he was despite living abroad forever.”

On the professional front, Aarti was last seen in the 2010 released Hindi-comedy drama film Dus Tola co-starring Manoj Bajpayee.

ALSO READ: WATCH: Taapsee Pannu-Mathias Boe's magical couple dance will melt your hearts; Shagun shakes a leg at THIS iconic number