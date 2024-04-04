Manoj Bajpayee says he'd love to work with wife Shabana Raza; 'The offer should come from outside'

Manoj Bajpayee, who is gearing up for the release of his upcoming film Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout, recently got candid with Zoom in an interview. The actor spoke at length about his former actor wife Shabana Raza's comeback in the films.

Manoj Bajpayee opens up about his wife Shabana Raza's return to films

Manoj Bajpayee's wife, Shabana Raza, has been part of several popular films, including Koi Mere Dil Mein Hai, Muskaan, Kareeb, Hogi Pyaar Ki Jeet, Fiza, Aatma, and Acid Factory under the stage name Neha. In a recent interview, Manoj was asked if the audience will ever see him with his wife in a project again.

He expressed his desire, saying, "I want it. But the kind of self-respecting person that she is and that we as a family are, we'd like that to happen from outside. The offer should come from outside. Then it makes it much more beautiful. I would love to work with her. Even she would like to do a film where I feature."

He also added that he would be much happier if she finds a role that she is looking for. While she keeps getting roles, she is looking for a role with substance, a role that marks her comeback. He further shared that now that their daughter is 13 and in boarding school, the day Shabana likes a role and puts a finger on it, she will be back.

Manoj Bajpayee's work front

On the work front, Bajpayee is looking forward to the release of Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. The film is the sequel to Silence, with Manoj Bajpayee reprising his role as ACP Avinash Verma. It also features Prachi Desai, Sahil Satish Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh. Directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans, the film will be released on ZEE5 soon.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: Silence 2 Teaser: Manoj Bajpayee-Prachi Desai starrer promises suspenseful tale brimming with twists