Manoj Bajpayee says he forces himself to go out for grocery shopping; here's why

Manoj Bajpayee is hands down of the most talented actors in Bollywood. But in the past few years, his popularity has peaked thanks to the OTT platforms helping his films and shows get the deserving reach. However, the actor has now spoken about how he has not let his popularity cut him off from the people.

Manoj Bajpayee on staying connected with people despite popularity

Manoj Bajpayee is currently busy promoting his upcoming film Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout. During an interview with Film Companion Local, he talked about doing grocery shopping on his own and not trying to keep his distance from people. “I make sure in my own way that I keep being with the people. This way or that way. I know that 50 people are following me when I go to my village. 50-100 people are following me from one shop to another shop, I have to just block that. I have to just cut that off and just keep doing what I want to do. If I want to sit at that tapri, and have my chai, no matter how many people are going to stand there and look at me, while I am having my tea, I am not going to care about it.”

Further explaining his point, Manoj added, "If I start caring about it, my car glasses will start turning black and I don’t want to do that. I will never cut myself off from people. I will always find an excuse to go to the next grocery shop to do my grocery, no matter how many people are standing outside the grocery shop waiting for me. No matter how people are looking at me while I am doing my grocery shopping. I am forcing myself to do it so that I don’t change myself.”

More about Silence 2

Silence 2: The Night Owl Bar Shootout is the sequel to the 2021 film Silence in which Manoj Bajpayee plays the role of ACP Avinash Verma. Also starring Prachi Desai, Sahil Satish Vaid, and Vaquar Shaikh, the film is directed by Aban Bharucha Deohans and is slated to release on ZEE5 on April 16, 2024.

