15 best The Family Man 2 dialogues that rule social media, and are hilarious meme material

After the success of The Family Man Season 1, the creators announced Season 2. Undoubtedly, The Family Man 2 dialogues were more impactful and dynamic. The Family Man is an Indian spy thriller TV series on Amazon Prime Video, created by Raj & DK. It stars Manoj Bajpayee as Srikant Tiwari, a middle-class man leading a double life as a secret intelligence officer for the fictitious TASC.

The show also features Priyamani, Sharad Kelkar, Neeraj Madhav, Sharib Hashmi, Dalip Tahil, Sunny Hinduja, and Shreya Dhanwanthary. Raj & DK produced and directed the series, co-writing the story and screenplay with Suman Kumar, while dialogues were by Sumit Arora and Kumar. Samantha Ruth Prabhu joined for Season 2 as the main antagonist, marking her digital debut, with Suparn S. Verma directing the season.

Best The Family Man 2 dialogues:

1. Tu Bolne Ke Liye Bolta Hai Ki I Love My It Job, Lekin Tera Dil Abhi Bhi Task Main Hai

Presenter - Sharib Hashmi

Dialogue Writer - Sumit Arora and Kumar

2. Duniya Ka Sabse Powerful Weapon Pata Hai Kya Hota Hai, Dimag

Presenter - Manoj Bajpayee

Dialogue Writer - Sumit Arora and Kumar

3. You Can Become Knowledgeable From Others' Knowledge, But You Cannot Become Wise From Others' Wisdom

Advertisement

Presenter - Asif Basra

Dialogue Writer - Sumit Arora and Kumar

4. I Miss You Aur I Love You Ke Bich Mein Chutiya Banake Reh Gaya Hoon

Presenter - Manoj Bajpayee

Dialogue Writer - Sumit Arora and Kumar

5. Duniya Me Kaun Terroirst Hai Kaun Revolutionary Hai Uska Definition Samy Samy Pe Badlta Rheta Hai Jiski Govt Usko Policy

Presenter - Manoj Bajpayee

Dialogue Writer - Sumit Arora and Kumar

6. The Alcohol Numbed The Pain, But It Never Made Me Forget. But Now I Realise That Only War Can Heal The Wounds Of War

Presenter - Anandsami

Dialogue Writer - Sumit Arora and Kumar

7. Kabhi Kabhi Toh Mujhe Lagta Hai Naa Main Mooh Kholta Hoon Toh Jhagada Shuru Ho Jaata Hai

Presenter - Manoj Bajpayee

Dialogue Writer - Sumit Arora and Kumar

8. If Women Started Speaking Out, All Men Would Be In Jail. And Then, Nobody Would Give Us Jobs

Presenter - Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Dialogue Write r- Sumit Arora and Kumar

9. Teri Life Ko Summarize Karte Karte Maine Apne Aap Ko Depress Kar Diya Hai Yaar

Presenter - Sharib Hashmi

Dialogue Writer - Sumit Arora and Kumar

10. Ghar Ke Sambar Ki Keemat Bahar Nikalke Hi Malum Padti Hai

Presenter - Sharib Hashmi

Dialogue Writer - Sumit Arora and Kumar

11. Jab Insaan Jaanwaar Ban Jaata Hai, Toh Jaanwar Se Bhi Battar Ho Jaata Hai. And When You Mix It With Politics, Poora Haivaan

Presenter - Manoj Bajpayee

Dialogue Writer - Sumit Arora and Kumar

12. Mard Banne Ka Koi Shauk Nahi Hai Mujhe

Presenter - Samantha Ruth Prabhu

Dialogue Writer - Sumit Arora and Kumar

13. I Think JK Is Like A Cockroach. Koi Bhi Situation Survive Kar Jaayega

Advertisement

Presenter - Manoj Bajpayee

Dialogue Writer - Sumit Arora and Kumar

14. Jinhe Jaan Ki Parwah Nahi Hoti, Woh Kuch Zyada Hi Dangerous Hote Hai

Presenter - Manoj Bajpayee

Dialogue Writer - Sumit Arora and Kumar

15. Sir PM Ne Kaha Hai Ki ‘Bataiye Desh Aap Ke Liye Kya Kar Sakta Hai’. Sir Woh Interest-free Home Loan Ki Baat Kar Loon PM Se?

Presenter - Manoj Bajpayee

Dialogue Writer - Sumit Arora and Kumar

The Family Man 2 dialogues have really resonated with people and have become favorites for making memes. The show follows Srikant Tiwari (played by Manoj Bajpayee), a senior officer in TASC, a division of the NIA. He works alongside his close friend JK Talpade. Srikant is married and has two children. In the second season, the story revolves around a military resistance group similar to the Tamil Tigers from Sri Lanka, and their fight for freedom.

The Family Man Season 1 and Season 2 got a lot of love from both critics and fans. When Season 2 ended, fans were wondering if there would be a Season 3, and the answer is yes! In the post-credits scene, there's a teaser for Season 3. It hints at a storyline involving the COVID-19 pandemic. China attacks the North-eastern states of India, using COVID-19 as a distraction for their attack.

Lesser known facts about The Family Man season 1 and 2

The Family Man Season 1 and Season 2 are not just gripping dramas but also hold some lesser-known facts that add depth to the series. One such aspect is the realistic dialogues, which are often improvised, lending authenticity to the characters and their interactions. Despite being an Indian production, the show gained international recognition, resonating with audiences in countries like the United States and the United Kingdom.

This widespread appeal can be attributed to the diverse cast, representing various regions and cultures of India, and the meticulous research conducted by the creators to accurately portray intelligence agencies like TASC and NIA.

Additionally, The Family Man serves as a series with subtle social commentary, addressing contemporary issues such as terrorism, corruption, and communal tensions in India. Through its narrative, the series encourages viewers to reflect on these societal challenges. Overall, The Family Man Season 1 and Season 2 offer a compelling blend of entertainment and thought-provoking insights into the complexities of modern-day India.

Advertisement

ALSO READ: 10 web series like Asur to enjoy on OTT platforms