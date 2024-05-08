Ankit Gupta, popularly recognized for his stint in Bigg Boss 16, often hits the headlines for his rumored relationship with Priyanka Chahar Chaudhary. Ankit is currently basking in the glory of his forthcoming TV show, Maati Se Bandhi Dor, where he will be featured next to Marathi actress Rutuja Bagwe. In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, the Udaariyaan actor made several revelations and shared his opinion on the short life span of the latest daily soaps.

Ankit Gupta on the short life-span of a show

According to Ankit, the reason behind the shorter life spans of TV serials is that, after some point in time, people acquire a casual attitude towards their work. Elaborating further, he highlighted that this satisfactory attitude comes from the daily shoots and telecasts, which are eventually harmful to the show.

“When that starts happening, honesty misses, jab tak aap wo honesty se cheez kroge nahi wo audience se connect hogi nahi (Until you do your work with honesty, you will not be able to connect with the audience),” Gupta added.

Explaining the same, he gave an example, “There is a line; it's “Main pagal hoon (I’m mad)! Agar ye apko likh ke diya hai, usko to koi bhi bol dega but what makes an actor that you feel that ‘Main pagal hoon!’Jab tak aap feel nahi karoge woh honesty aapke shabdon mein nahi aayegi. Woh honesty aapke actions mien nahi aayegi (If there is a line saying, ‘I’m mad! Anyone can speak it, but as an actor, you have to feel it before saying it; until and unless you feel it, honesty will not reflect in your acting and actions).”



Moreover, the Udaariyaan actor claimed, “And it shows in your eyes that you are not there, you’re just saying the lines.”

Ankit Gupta comments on the relationship

According to the Sadda Haq actor, a relationship works on four pillars: trust, love, understanding, and compatibility. And believes that there should be a balance between them.

Apart from this, his relationship status with Priyanka Chahar often grabs the attention of the audience, and together, the duo receives immense appreciation and affection from their fans.

However, in the previous interview with Pinkvilla, Priyanka disclosed that she shares a strong bond of friendship with Ankit Gupta.

More about Ankit Gupta

Ankit has been garnering appreciation for his subtle and down-to-earth attitude, which was showcased in the Salman Khan-hosted show. Also, he has been a part of several TV shows, namely Sadda Haq, Udaariyaan, Junooniyatt, and more.

