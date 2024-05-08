Evergreen beauty Madhuri Dixit is aging like a fine wine! Despite being in her 50s, the legendary actress' charm, aura, and beauty are unmatchable. On May 15, Madhuri will celebrate her 57th birthday. Needless to say that age is just a number in her case. However, to make her birthday special, her husband Shriram Nene is going to appear on the reality show that Madhuri is judging.

As Madhuri is busy judging the dance reality show, Dance Deewane Season 4, Mr Shriram Nene decided to surprise her by gracing a reality show for the first time.

Shriram Nene graces Dance Deewane 4:

Colors shared a new promo of Dance Deewane 4 on their official social media handle. In this promo, the host, Bharti Singh welcomes Mr Shriram Nene on the stage of the show. As soon as Madhuri sees her husband on the stage of the show, she gets excited. However, the actress is super surprised to see her pet dog, who has accompanied Mr Nene on Dance Deewane. Alaya - Floral Motif Ruffle Dress - White Alanna - Floral Motif Dress - White Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Pink Alexia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Coral Aurelia - Patch Work Shirt - Multicolor Ambrosia - Short Ruffle Sleeve Dress - Jade Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Mauve… Ava - Printed Mini Dress - Blue Alice - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - Blue Aurelia - Patch Work Pant - Multicolor Aurora - Floral Printed Maxi Dress - White Ava - Printed Midi Dress - Blue Shop Now

Watch Dance Deewane 4 promo here-

Mr Nene meets Bharti and Suniel Shetty. Madhuri expresses her joy saying that this is the biggest surprise. The actress then blushes as she gets a sweet peck from her husband. Bharti shies away and says, "Haarsh ko bulao yaar (Someone call Haarsh)."

Advertisement

Bharti Singh promises Mr Nene to communicate with him in English as he is not well versed in Hindi language. When Bharti asks the name of Madhuri's pet, the latter says it is 'Carmello.' After facing difficulty, Bharti meets Madhuri's pet. The host also praises Madhuri's husband's name and teases Suniel Shetty too.

Madhuri Dixit and Mr. Nene then deliver a romantic performance on Tumse Milke. Decked up in a gorgeous fully embellished pastel pink gown, Madhuri exudes charm as always.

The caption of this promo read, "Madhuri’s birthday special episode mein aaye unke husband dance ke manch par, jaha hui unki khaas mehmaan nawaazi. Dekhiye #DanceDeewane, har Sat-Sun raat 9:30 baje, sirf #Colors aur @officialjiocinema par."

Mr. Nene avoids social gatherings and appearances and believes in keeping his life private. However, breaking this norm for the first time, he appeared on Dance Deewane 4. He redefined the meaning of love as he surprised his beloved wife by gracing the show.

Dance Deewane 4 is judged by Madhuri Dixit and Suniel Shetty. The show is hosted by Bharti Singh.

ALSO READ: Here’s how Bigg Boss 17’s Ankita Lokhande-Bharti Singh paid tribute to Madhuri Dixit on Dance Deewane 4; WATCH