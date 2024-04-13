Maidaan Box Office Day 3: Ajay Devgn film redeems itself by growing 100 percent from low Friday; Netts 6 crore

Maidaan, directed by Amit Ravindernath Sharma, and starring Ajay Devgn, Priyamani and Gajraj Rao among others grew by a healthy 100 percent to nett around Rs 6 crores on day 3. It is the highest single day collection of the film so far which is quite surprising since it had a genuine holiday on its first day. The collections are still very low but the trajectory gives some sort of optimism. The buy one get one offer is also aiding collections of Maidaan to an extent but the interesting thing here is that they were active the previous day too, where the film netted only around Rs 3 crores.

Maidaan Netts Rs 6 Crores On Day 3 At The Box Office; Prepares Itself For A Long Run

The 3 day cume of the film stands at Rs 15 crores including premieres. The advances for day 4 are the higher than previous days and in all probability, we may see collections in the north of Rs 7 crores for the biographical sports drama spearheaded by Ajay Devgn. Now what the film essentially will be required to do is to continue with collections better than Friday from Monday and preferably without the discount offer since it takes a lot out of a producer. The film stares at an open ground where it can continue to sustain at low levels, for weeks

Maidaan Will Look To Outgross Bade Miyan Chote Miyan At Some Point In Its Run In India

The Saturday trajectory means that Maidaan has a bright chance of superceding the collections of Bade Miyan Chote Miyan, some time in its run, although there will be more clarity once the buy one get one offer is discontinued. Not that it will mean much for the film's prospects but you atleast get a moral victory. Had Maidaan not had the kind of price tag that it has, it could be treated with slight leniency. But here, we are talking about a film that had it costs go up with every delay.

The Day Wise Nett India Collections Of Maidaan Are As Under

Day India Nett Collections Premieres Rs 2 crores Day 1 Rs 4 crores Day 2 Rs 3 crores Day 3 Rs 6 crores Total Rs 15 crores

About Maidaan

Syed Abdul Rahim (Ajay Devgn) is the coach of the Indian Football Team that faces a thrashing defeat to Yugoslavia in the Helsinki Olympics of 1952. Being a coach, he gives a few valid reasons as to why the team lost, and demands full control over football in India.

He scouts for talents across India and builds a team that goes on to come fourth in the 1956 Australian Olympics. His team also gives the biggest footballing nations a run for their money in the 1960 Rome Olympics. However, since they fail to reach the qualifiers, the federation that looks after Indian football, fires Rahim. The story that follows, shows how he eventually returns to become the coach that leads his team to a glorious victory at the Jakarta Asian Games in 1962, against all odds.

