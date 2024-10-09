Meet actor who debuted opposite Shah Rukh Khan, married popular filmmaker but got divorced; later worked with Anil Kapoor and John Abraham

The Indian film industry has given opportunities to several people to prove their mettle as ace actors and be popular and famous. While some enjoy short-term fame despite being part of several films, others became a household name with just a few blockbusters. This is what happened with actress Suchitra Krishnamoorthi. She rose to fame with the hit movie Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa co-starring Shah Rukh Khan, back in 1993. Let’s know a little more about the star and her interesting personal and professional life.

Born in the city of dreams, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi is a true-blue Mumbaikar. A popular name in Tollywood and Bollywood, she started her acting journey with the TV series Chunauti when she was still a schoolgirl. After being the face of famous brands, she finally made her Hindi debut with Kundan Shah’s coming-of-age romantic comedy film Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. The movie became a hit and her character, Anna Gonsalves succeeded in making a place in the hearts of cinema lovers.

Amid enjoying the love and fame, she married filmmaker and actor Shekhar Kapur in 1999. But sadly, the couple parted ways in 2007. However, they have a daughter named Kaveri Kapur. Krishnamoorthi also starred in movies like Jazbaat, and Vaade Iraade while pursuing a music career. She is also credited for releasing the pop albums Dole Dole, Dum Tara, Aha, and Zindagi.

Then in 2005, nearly a decade later, she returned to the screens with Anil Kapoor in My Wife's Murder followed by Aag, Rann, Romeo Akbar Walter (featuring John Abraham, Mouni Roy, Jackie Shroff and Sikandar Kher), web series Guilty Minds, Odd Couple (co-starring Divyenndu, Vijay Raaz, and Pranati Rai Prakash) and many other entertainers.

Advertisement

She is an equally talented writer who likes to put pen to paper and has authored many blogs and novels. Suchitra Krishnamoorthi also wrote a memoir which she called ‘Drama Queen’. Her popularity was such that the first print of the book sold out within a week of its unveiling. She also penned a musical on it which surprisingly is staged across the country.

Krishnamoorthi continues to rule the hearts of her admirers who are desperate to watch her on the big screen again. Would you like to see the ace actress spreading her magic in theatres soon? Let us know in the comments section.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday's 'porcelain doll looks and pedigree' should not 'fool you', says Suchitra Krishnamoorthi as she reviews Call Me Bae; calls her 'serious talent'