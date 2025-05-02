Telugu OTT releases to watch this week (April 28 - May 1): Muthayya to 28 Degree Celsius

This week, there are plenty of OTT options to stream! Check out these new Telugu releases available now!

Telugu OTT releases to watch this week

1. Muthayya

Cast: Mounika Bomma, Purna Chandra, Kiran Kumar

Where to watch: ETVWin

Muthayya is a comedy-drama film directed by Bhaskhar Maurya. The story revolves around a 70-year-old man named Muthayya, who dreams of acting in films before he dies. Despite his strong desire, he faces numerous obstacles that leave him heartbroken.

The film showcases how far one man can go to chase his dreams, offering an inspiring narrative about passion and perseverance.

2. Vere Level Office Reloaded

Cast: Nikhil Maliyakkal, Mirchi Kiran, RJ Kajal, Akhil Sarthak

Where to watch: Aha Video

Vere Level Office is a Telugu-language web series set against the backdrop of an office. This comedy series focuses on the story of an e-commerce branch. With veteran employees and newcomers clashing in the workplace, Vere Level Office delivers some great and hilarious moments.

3. 28 Degree Celsius

Cast: Naveen Chandra, Shalini Vadnikatti, Viva Harsha, Priyadarshi Pulikonda, Raja Ravindra

Where to watch: Amazon Prime Video

28 Degree Celsius is a romantic thriller directed by Anil Vishwanath. The film follows Anjali, a young woman who suffers from a brain injury that makes her vulnerable to extreme temperatures; she must remain at a constant 28 degrees Celsius to survive.

Karthik fights to protect her, as the story unfolds with several plot twists, blending elements of suspense and romance.

4. Sshhh

Cast: Srikanth, Iniya, Sonia Agarwal

Where to watch: Aha Video

Sshhh is a Telugu-language anthology drama web series that explores various facets of human relationships.

The series follows multiple characters: a teacher navigating the challenges of sex education, a woman reconnecting with her ex, a young man facing temptation with his future at stake, and a wife awaiting the return of her missing husband.

