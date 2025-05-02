Shah Rukh Khan’s first Harpic TVC premieres at Maratha Mandir right before DDLJ

In a move that’s both iconic and cinematic, Harpic — a name deeply woven into the fabric of Indian homes — has teamed up with none other than Shah Rukh Khan. And in true Bollywood fashion, the reveal wasn’t just big, it was epic.

Where did the big reveal happen?

Advertisement

Only at the legendary Maratha Mandir, just before the daily 11:30 AM screening of Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge. A theater that has become inseparable from SRK’s legacy. Harpic’s new TVC featuring King Khan now plays right before this timeless love story, a surprise that leaves audiences with not just nostalgia, but something fresh to look forward to.

Launched on May 1st, the campaign has already stirred excitement, not just for what it shows, but for what it hints at. This isn’t just an ad. It’s a signal. A spark. A beginning.

Why SRK?

Harpic is venturing into a new chapter, one that speaks to every home, every decision-maker, every voice that believes in change. And Shah Rukh Khan? He’s not just a superstar, he’s someone who resonates across generations, especially with the women who are at the heart of Indian households.

Speaking about the collaboration, Shah Rukh Khan shared: “Cleanliness begins with small but meaningful actions. I am proud to partner with Harpic, a brand that has championed hygiene and dignity in Indian homes for decades. I have great respect for the unsung heroes — homemakers — whose dedication ensures the health and happiness of families. They deserve the best.”

Advertisement

SRK’s presence is more than a cameo, it’s a conversation starter. A bridge between the everyday and the extraordinary. This TVC isn’t a finish line. It’s a teaser. A curtain-raiser.

More than a moment — it’s momentum

Because when it comes to clean toilets and timeless charm, we now have the perfect duo:

#SRKHaiNa, just like #HarpicHaiNa.

ALSO READ: Katrina Kaif has an unmissable reaction to Kareena Kapoor’s latest PICS from WAVES Summit 2025