Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha actress Tabu reveals Shekhar Kapur once made her sign THIS film but 'ran away' midway

Tabu, who is gearing up for Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha, is one of the most versatile actresses in the Hindi film industry. She has proved her acting prowess in movies like Maqbool, The Namesake, Haider, Fitoor, and many more.

During her initial career, the actress almost collaborated with Shekhar Kapur for films, however, their association never really panned out. Tabu recently recalled how Shekhar wanted to work with her on two projects. Here's what happened.

Shekhar Kapur wanted to cast Tabu in Dushmani

In a new interview with The Lallantop, Tabu remembered that Shekhar Kapur noticed the actress at her aunt, veteran actress, Shabana Azmi’s house when she was a teenager. Shekhar decided to cast her in his now-stalled film, Dushmani in 1987 while she was in 10th Standard.

The Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha actress said that he was quite sure to work with her. After Tabu appeared for her board exams, he finalised her for the role opposite Sunny Deol. While the actress didn't want to sign the film, the director convinced her.

When Tabu agreed to feature in it, the project was shut down. She joined college after the incident.

Shekhar Kapur met Tabu again and convinced her to sign Prem

Tabu recounted that after she pursued two years of college, Shekhar Kapur met the actress again and wanted her as his "heroine" in the 1995 film, Prem. This happened after he auditioned hundreds of girls for the role, the Haider actress shared.

The actress initially refused his offer and remembered saying, "Dushmani ka haan bolke I have pachtaoed (I nodded for Dushmani and now I regret my decision) I don't want to act, I want to study and go abroad."

Tabu signed the project but Shekhar Kapur left it midway

Shekhar requested Tabu to do the film and agreed to send her abroad for higher studies. While Tabu agreed to sign Prem, Shekhar left the film midway. "Shekhar ne hi film chod di and he ran away," she recounted.

Tabu couldn't confront the director as he wasn't available. The actress added that she regretted the decision to sign Prem thinking she could have utilized it in her studies.

Tabu further revealed that she started shooting for Prem in 1988 and then the film was finally released in 1995. Late actor-filmmaker Satish Kaushik was finalized to direct Prem. It also starred Sanjay Kapoor, Aruna Irani, and Amrish Puri.

Tabu's work front

Tabu rose to fame with Vijaypath in 1994 alongside Ajay Devgn. Her other notable works include Hum Saath Saath Hain, Biwi No.1, Chandni Bar, Hu Tu Tu, Cheeni Kum, Chachi 420, Drishyam, De De Pyaar De, Haqeeqat, Virasat, Bharat, Jawaani Jaaneman, Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2 and more.

She was last seen in Crew alongside Kareena Kapoor Khan and Kriti Sanon earlier this year.

Meanwhile, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is Tabu and Ajay Devgn's 10th collaboration in Hindi cinema. The movie also stars Jimmy Sheirgill, Saiee Manjrekar, and Shantanu Maheshwari in crucial roles. Directed by Neeraj Pandey, Auron Mein Kahan Dum Tha is scheduled to hit the screens on August 2, this year.

Tabu will also be seen in the American TV series, Dune: The Prophecy. She is playing the role of Sister Francesca in the series. It serves as a prequel to the film, Dune which was released in 2021.

