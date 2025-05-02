Meet actor who wanted to do just 1 film, ended up being cast in cult classic, starred in American movie, worked with Akshay Kumar and now among popular faces in Bollywood

This ace Bollywood actress came to Mumbai with the intention of starring in just one film. But one thing led to the other, and she ended up making her debut with a cult classic after a popular filmmaker realized how talented she was! The actress then went on to star in multiple films with B-town biggies and also featured in an American movie. Today, we explore the personal and professional life of Huma Qureshi.

Born to simple parents in a middle-class household, Huma Qureshi completed her bachelor's in history honors and later joined a theater group. Years later, she came to Mumbai to audition for a film that never got made. But she ended up appearing in TV commercials. This is when director Anurag Kashyap saw her potential and signed her for a three-film deal with his company.

The actress made her debut as Mohsina in the two-part thriller, Gangs of Wasseypur. She received critical acclaim for her acting skills, which brought several projects to her doorstep. Huma was then seen in films like D-Day, Dedh Ishqiya, Varun Dhawan’s Badlapur, Akshay Kumar’s Jolly LLB 2, and many others. Apart from featuring in Hindi, Marathi, English, Malayalam, and Tamil-language movies, Qureshi also featured in the American film Army of the Dead.

The Maharani fame has also tried her luck as an author and marked her debut with the fantasy fiction novel, Zeba: An Accidental Superhero. She also ventured into production and bankrolled the film, Double XL, under her banner, Elemen3 Entertainment. Apart from being a talented actor, author and producer, she is also a loving sister to Bollywood actor Saqib Saleem.

Meanwhile, on the work front, she will be next seen in the upcoming legal drama film, Jolly LLB 3. Directed by Subhash Kapoor, the third installment in the Jolly LLB series also features Akshay Kumar, Arshad Warsi, Amrita Rao, Saurabh Shukla, and Annu Kapoor. The movie is scheduled to release on September 19, 2025. She also has multiple other projects in the pipeline, like Maharani Season 4.

