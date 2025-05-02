The Royals: Ishaan Khatter has a special request for Nora Fatehi after their song Adayein Teri gets massive love

Ishaan Khatter is currently looking forward to the release of his upcoming rom-com show, The Royals. The makers released a new track, Adayein Teri, on Thursday, which has been receiving immense love from the audience. After fans showered love on Khatter and Nora Fatehi ’s sizzling chemistry, the Dhadak actor made a special request to the actress.

On May 2, Ishaan Khatter posted a BTS glimpse on his Instagram handle from the Adayein Teri song. According to the caption, it was their very first take on the song, and needless to say, the two seemed to have gelled well from the very beginning. Their effortless chemistry says it all.

Sharing the video, Ishaan captioned the post, recalling: "This is the 1st take we did together for this section, uncut!!"

He further asked the actress, "Nora, we need to pledge to dance more together ;)" In addition to this, he also addressed his fans and promised, " The Royals has been a long time coming, and many surprises like this are waiting for you in the show. Tune in 9th May."

Reacting to the post shared by Ishaan, several internet users flooded the comments section, offering effusive praise for the performance. One fan hyped them up, stating, "Omg you guys killed it!!!" Another user said, "So happy to see this pair on screen. We really need a dance cover soon!!!" A third fan exclaimed, "The flow is so smooth!"

In addition, a fan supported Ishaan, stating, "Ishaan K has always been a great dancer. Mature and versatile in his craft of acting. A full package. It's high time he gets his due." Another fan commented, "The grace, the energy, the chemistry, everything is perfect!"

Directed by Priyanka Ghose and Nupur Asthana, The Royals, led by Ishaan Khatter and Bhumi Pednekar , also features Nora Fatehi, Dino Morea, Zeenat Aman , Chunky Panday, Milind Soman, Sakshi Tanwar, Vihaan Samat, and Kavya Trehan in key roles.

The show explores themes of family feuds, ego clashes, and drama, with a dash of romance set against the backdrop of royalty. Produced under the banner of Pritish Nandy Communications, the show is set to release on May 9 on Netflix.

