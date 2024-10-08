Ananya Panday's 'porcelain doll looks and pedigree' should not 'fool you', says Suchitra Krishnamoorthi as she reviews Call Me Bae; calls her 'serious talent'

Ananya Panday’s journey from Student of the Year 2 to CTRL has been an epic one. Her graph showcases an upward trend, making her one of the most loved B-town youngsters of the current times. Earlier this year, she made her OTT debut with Collin D'Cunha’s comedy-drama TV series, Call Me Bae and won many hearts. Very recently, Indian actress, model, and singer Suchitra Krishnamoorthi gave it a watch, despite her reservations about ‘designer excess’. But like many others, she was also blown away by Panday’s performance.

Hence, she gave a huge shoutout to Ananya Panday and asked the audience not to be fooled by her ‘porcelain doll looks & pedigree’ as she is here to stay. In her review of Call Me Bae on social media, Suchitra Krishnamoorthi penned, “#Callmebae- avoided seeing it yet. My middle-class complicated hangups in me assuming designer excess is boring & dumb- a sin. Shallow frivolous & not worthy of my time. But ended up watching it on kaveris residence. She love it +++ & I love it too.”

She added, “Whoa! I must confess I think it’s the most fun show ive seen this year. Warm. Real. Relatable. Emotional. Today. Topical & oh so so glamorous and fabulous. #ananyapandey is a serious talent. Let not her porcelain doll looks & pedigree fool you into thinking otherwise. This bae is here to stay.” The Genraiyaan actress was all hearts on the senior star’s review of her work. Both of them exchanged pleasantries on Instagram stories.

While talking about her role in the TV series, the young star stated that it was probably the most challenging for her as an actor as it was her first time headlining a series. Penned by Ishita Moitra, Samina Motlekar, and Rohit Nair and bankrolled by Karan Johar’s Dharmatic Entertainment, Call Me Bae also stars Vir Das, Gurfateh Pirzada, Varun Sood, Vihaan Samat, Muskkaan Jaferi, Niharika Lyra Dutt, Lisa Mishra and Mini Mathur.

The comedy-drama premiered on Amazon Prime on September 6, 2024. Those who have watched the show and are updated with all the buzz around it would be aware that a second season is in the works.

