Raid 2 vs HIT 3 vs Retro India Gross Box Office: Ajay Devgn, Nani and Suriya indulge in a neck-to-neck battle on Day 1

Raid 2, HIT 3, and Retro, released on May 1st, kicked off their box office journey on a strong note. All three major releases, coming from different languages, engaged in a neck-to-neck battle to take the top spot. Here's a look at their opening-day box office collections in India.

Raid 2 establishes a lead over Retro and Hit 3 on its opening day

Ajay Devgn and Riteish Deshmukh starrer Raid 2 took a phenomenal opening of Rs 23 crore gross on its release day. The movie remained the first priority among the audience on Labour's Day. It also benefits from partial holidays in some states.

The movie established a slight lead over its rival releases- Retro and HIT 3. While the Suriya starrer Tamil romantic action drama clocked an opening of Rs 22 crore on Day 1, the Nani-led crime action thriller kickstarted its box office journey with a figure of Rs 21 crore gross.

The cumulative box office collection of all three major together is around Rs 66 crore gross at the Indian box office.

Opening day box office collections of Raid 2, Retro, and HIT 3 in India are as follows:

1. Raid 2 ~ Rs 23 crore

2. Retro ~ Rs 22 crore

3. HIT 3 ~ Rs 21 crore

Raid 2 and HIT 3 have met with majorly positive word-of-mouth among the audience, while the Tamil movie couldn't live up to the huge expectations. It will be interesting to see how the movie fares in the coming days.

Raid 2, Retro and HIT 3 in cinemas

Raid 2, Retro and HIT 3 are playing in cinemas nearby. You can book your tickets from the online ticket-booking web portals or grab them from the counter itself.

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

