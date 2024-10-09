Triptii Dimri wants her life partner to be like Shah Rukh Khan from Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa; says 'Main Dhoom ki Uday Chopra hun'

Triptii Dimri shot to fame by starring opposite Ranbir Kapoor in Sandeep Reddy Vanga’s Animal. Since then, she has become the favorite celebrity of the paparazzi and was spotted with her rumored beau Sam Merchant on multiple occasions. Recently, she spoke about her love life in an interview and stated that she wants to feel the pure love that Shah Rukh Khan showered on his co-star in the 1993 rom-com, Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa. Dimri also mentioned that she is just like Uday Chopra’s character in Dhoom.

“Main filmon wali romantic hun,” stated Triptii Dimri while interacting with Ranveer Allahbadia on his YouTube channel. She further stated that Shah Rukh Khan and Suchitra Krishnamoorthi’s Kabhi Haan Kabhi Naa is her favorite romantic movie. Talking more about the King of Romance’s character in the romantic comedy, the Qala actress stated that the innocence that is there in the movie, according to her is real romance.

She felt that the love that SRK character Sunil had for Anna was pure and innocent. Hence, she would want to have that from her partner. “Nothing too calculated. You don’t always find a person who fits the bill,” she stated adding that there are flaws in everyone and she also has some. But the way a couple moves past that, compromises and understands each other, and focuses on the good, is important for her.

In the same interview, the Animal star stated that she was always serious in her relationships and compared herself to Uday Chopra’s character Sub Inspector Ali Akbar Fateh Khan from the 2004 action thriller film Dhoom who wanted to have a loving partner and kids. “Main Dhoom ki Uday Chopra hun. I can’t be like ‘Let’s date and see.’ Mere hota hai ‘Parent ko milaungi toh kaisa lagega?’ (I am Dhoom’s Uday Chopra. For me it’s like, ‘How will it feel when I will introduce him to my parents?)”

Advertisement

Meanwhile, on the work front, Dimri will be next seen in Bhool Bhulaiyaa 3 with Kartik Aaryan and Vidya Balan. The horror-comedy film will be locking horns with Singham Again at cinemas this Diwali.

ALSO READ: Triptii Dimri reveals she cried for days after Ranbir Kapoor led Animal; 'dimaag khraab hogaya tha ke kya likh rahe hain log'