Top 5 Opening Days of 2025 in Andhra States: Ram Charan's Game Changer still reigns supreme; HIT 3 takes 4th spot

The latest Telugu release HIT 3 is storming the box office these days. While the Nani starrer crime action thriller entertains the audience, here's presenting the top 5 opening days of 2025 at the Telugu box office. Take a look!

Ram Charan starrer Game Changer rules the roost with a phenomenal opening of Rs 42 crore gross at the Andhra states. Though the movie couldn't impress the audience much and turned out to be a major disaster, it managed to record a huge start.

Daaku Maharaaj, starring Nandamuri Balakrishna in the titular role, secured the second spot. The mass action drama stormed a solid opening of Rs 22.5 crore on its debut day. Up next is Sankranthiki Vasthunam, which is resting at the third spot among the top openers of 2025 in the Telugu states.

The Venkatesh-starrer action comedy emerged as a pakka festive entertainer and grossed a solid opening of Rs 19 crore on Day 1. The movie went on to emerge as the biggest hit of Venky's career with a big margin. In addition, the movie established Venkatesh as the second Telugu actor to have a Rs 200 crore grosser worldwide after Chiranjeevi among the senior superstars.

HIT: The Third Case opened with a solid opening of Rs 16.5 crore in the Telugu states. It emerged as the biggest opener among the A-rated movies starring a young-gen actor in Telugu cinema. The movie will keep on attracting the audience and has the potential to emerge as the biggest blockbuster of Nani's career.

Thandel rests at the fifth spot with an opening of Rs 11.75 crore at the Telugu box office. The Naga Chaitanya and Sai Pallavi starrer movie was a big success at the box office.

Top Opening day box office collection og 2025 in Andhra States are as follows:

Game Changer Rs 42 crore

Daaku Maharaaj Rs 22.5 crore

Sankranthiki Vasthunam Rs 19 crore

Hit: The Third Case Rs 16.5 crore

Thandel Rs 11.75 crore

Disclaimer: The box office figures are compiled from various sources and our research. The figures can be approximate, and Pinkvilla does not make any claims about the authenticity of the data. However, they are adequately indicative of the box-office performance of the films in question.

