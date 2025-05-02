Hit 3 Day 2 India Gross Box Office: Nani's gory action-thriller registers strong hold on 1st Friday; Collects Rs 13.25 crore

Hit 3 directed by Sailesh Kolanu and starring Nani, Srinidhi Shetty and others took an extraordinary start of Rs 21 crore gross in India, with Rs 16.5 crore coming from the two Andhra states. On Friday, the movie secured a robust hold, dropping by only 35-37 percent to collect Rs 13.25 crore. The two day cume of the film stands at Rs 34.25 crore and the extended weekend should ensure a cume of close to Rs 70 crore gross in 4 days.

Advertisement

Nani has been one of the most consistent Tollywood actors in recent times. He has constantly been delivering crowd-pleasing content at regular intervals and it is visible the growing collections of his movies. Hit 3, being an A-rated thriller, was not expected to open to the numbers it did, forget holding this strongly on working Friday. It must not be ignored that the pan-India competiton for Hit 3 was also intense with holdover release Thudarum causing mayhem in Kerala, and Retro and Raid 2 catering to the Tamil and the Hindi diaspora respectively.

While the India collections are impressive, the real deal is North America where Hit 3 is doing business at par with most top heroes of India. With premieres of USD 825k, followed by around USD 350k the next day, Nani has proven why he is loved so much in North America. His upcoming film The Paradise should open even bigger to establish further dominance.

Advertisement

Hit wasn't originally Nani's franchise. He was only one of the producers of the thriller-drama. Adivi Sesh led the first couple of movies of the franchise and it is in the third part that Nani took over as a leading man. The tone of the franchise changed significantly in the third installment and while that was one of the apprehensions that viewers had before the release, it seems like there was nothing to really worry about afterall, going by the collections.

The biggest winner of the May Day weekend clearly is Hit 3 followed by Raid 2. Retro has chances to be Suriya's highest grosser but that doesn't mean much since the actor's highest grosser is still his 2013 movie Singam 2.

Stay tuned to Pinkvilla for more updates on Hit 3.