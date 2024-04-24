THROWBACK: Katrina Kaif in Dhoom 3’s Kamli is much more than just great dancing; BTS video serves perfect mid-week motivation

Katrina Kaif was a visual delight in the Dhoom 3 song Kamli. The film starring Aamir Khan in a double role was a blockbuster hit. Although everything about the film was remarkable, the one song where we saw the actress dance like a dream and win hearts was Kamli. Katrina could be seen performing several stunts in the song while the PK star sat and enjoyed her performance in it.

From the actress’ movements to her expressions to her stunts, everything is just bang on and can qualify as one of her best dance numbers to date. Today, we are revisiting the video only to highlight the fact that Katrina is one of the greatest dancers Bollywood has.

Making of Kamli ft. Katrina Kaif

If you have seen the song Kamli in Dhoom 3, then you know that the choreography is not a simple one at all. A lot of hard work must have gone behind the fabulous and effortless result that we see in the song. Not only are there a lot of stunts but there is a lot of popping and locking and different styles of choreography.

Not even for a mini-second does Katrina Kaif make you feel that what she is doing is nowhere close to being easy.

Check out the video:

Vaibhavi Merchant, who has choreographed the song goes on to say in the making video that no actress has ever done a pop and a lock sequence and she is very happy that Katrina could achieve this. Reportedly, popular choreographer Shakti Mohan was the assistant choreographer in Kamli with Vaibhavi. In the making video, we can also see her matching steps alongside the Rajneeti actress.

When Katrina Kaif praised Shakti Mohan for Kamli

In 2015, when Katrina Kaif appeared on Dance Deewane to promote one of her films she could not stop praising Shakti Mohan. The choreographer was a judge on the show and when the actress came on the set, she took a moment to mention how proud she was of the fact that Shakti is now a judge on the show.

The actress came on the stage and the first thing she said was, “I am very proud today to see Shakti sit on the other side and take on such a big role of a Judge. She was truly a delight to work with when I did Kamli. I am very happy to see her today in her new role.”

Shakti Mohan too had expressed her excitement by saying that Katrina was a sweetheart then and she was a sweetheart on the show too.

More on Katrina Kaif’s work front

Katrina Kaif was last seen in the movie Merry Christmas, which hit the big screens on January 12, 2024. In this mystery thriller directed by Sriram Raghavan, she starred opposite Vijay Sethupathi for the first time. Recently, the film debuted on the OTT platform Netflix, eliciting an outpouring of praise from fans who were captivated by the gripping narrative and the stellar performances delivered by the lead actors. With anticipation running high, fans eagerly await official announcements about Katrina's forthcoming acting projects.

