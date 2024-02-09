Mira Rajput reviews ‘OG loverboy’ Shahid Kapoor-Kriti Sanon’s Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya; ‘Dil se hasaya’

The eagerly awaited romantic drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is set to debut in theaters on February 9th, heralding the first collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in prominent roles. Deemed as an Impossible Love Story, the movie features Kriti portraying the role of a robot, offering viewers an extraordinary and innovative narrative of romance between a spirited young man and artificial intelligence.

Prior to its release, the makers arranged an exclusive screening in Mumbai, attended by a host of stars. Following the screening, Mira Rajput shared her review of the movie, applauding the performances of the lead pair.

Mira Rajput describes Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya as a laughter riot

Mira Rajput Kapoor shared her review of the film Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya on her Instagram stories. She expressed, "Complete laughter riot! Entertainment overload after ages! Love, laughter, masti, dancing and heart touching message at the end...@kritisanon you were pitch-perfect! @shahidkapoor the OG Lover-boy, there's no one like you; you made my heart melt. DIL SE HASAAYA. STOMACH IS HURTING."

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya sells 35000 tickets in top national chains

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya experienced a significant boost in advance ticket sales on its final day after sluggish sales during the initial two days. The film sold approximately 21,000 tickets on the last day across top national chains, bringing the total number of tickets sold by the film in PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis to around 31,000. PVR contributed approximately 24,000 tickets, while Cinepolis followed suit with over 7,000 tickets. Based on the ticket sales ratio, PVR, Inox, and Cinepolis are expected to contribute close to two-thirds of the film's opening collections.

The film aims for an opening of around Rs 6 crores, with the potential of reaching Rs 7 crores if the reception remains favorable.

About Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, and produced by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. The star-studded cast includes Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, and Rajesh Kumar, among others. The film follows the tale of a man who falls in love with a girl, only to discover that she is a humanoid android robot—scheduled for theatrical release on February 9, 2024.

