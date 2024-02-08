TBMAUJ Screening: Shahid Kapoor-Mira Rajput, Kriti Sanon, Janhvi Kapoor dazzle in style; Ishaan Khatter arrives with gf Chandni Bainz

The much-anticipated romantic drama Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is set to hit theaters on February 9, marking the debut collaboration between Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon in leading roles. Branded as an "Impossible Love Story," the film delves into an unconventional narrative where Kriti portrays a robot, promising audiences a fresh perspective on love. Ahead of its release, the makers organized an exclusive screening for industry insiders, resulting in a star-studded event with celebrities flaunting their fashionable attire.

Bollywood celebs attend the screening of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya

At the screening of Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya, the film's lead actors Shahid Kapoor and Kriti Sanon exhibited their impeccable fashion sense. Shahid exuded charm in a black ensemble, comprising a stylish denim jacket paired with trousers, showcasing his timeless appeal. Meanwhile, Kriti, accompanied by her sister Nupur Sanon, stunned in chic attire, capturing everyone's admiration with her graceful appearance. Take a look:

Janhvi Kapoor made a stunning entrance alongside Tanisha Santoshi, stealing the limelight with her unparalleled fashion sense. She effortlessly showcased her mastery of the fashion game, donning a super gorgeous off-shoulder, body-hugging top paired with matching trousers. With golden brown flowing locks, minimal accessories, and sparkling footwear, Janhvi radiated elegance and sophistication, truly stealing the spotlight at the event.

Rakul Preet Singh and Jackky Bhagnani, rumored to be exchanging vows this month, graced the screening with their presence. Rakul epitomized class in a beautiful yellow dress paired with chic brown boots, maintaining her signature classy style. On the other hand, Jackky Bhagnani opted for a dapper look, donning a black shirt paired with jeans.

Shahid's family came out in full support for the event. Mira Rajput Kapoor looked stunning in a white top with uniquely designed sleeves, paired effortlessly with blue denim trousers. Her ensemble was accentuated with a chic brown handbag and blue studs, adding the perfect finishing touch. The dewy makeup complemented her look perfectly, elevating it to new levels of elegance. In addition, Ishaan Khatter arrived with his girlfriend Chandni Bainz and his mother, Neliima Azeem, hand in hand.

Pankaj Kapur also made an appearance to watch his son's film, joined by his wife Supriya Pathak, and their children Ruhaan and Sanah Kapur. Beaming with pride and happiness, they posed for the cameras.

Teri Baaton Mein Aisa Uljha Jiya is co-written and directed by Amit Joshi and Aradhana Sah, with production by Jio Studios and Maddock Films. The star-studded cast includes Shahid Kapoor, Kriti Sanon, Dharmendra, Dimple Kapadia, Rakesh Bedi, Rajesh Kumar, and others. The theatrical release is scheduled for February 9, 2024.

