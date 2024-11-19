Mirzapur: Ali Fazal says he's 'not entirely sure' about how much more his character of Guddu Bhaiyya can be explored in upcoming film; 'It all depends on how...'’

With the Mirzapur series, a fan favorite on Prime Video, being adapted into a movie, viewers are eagerly anticipating seeing their beloved characters on the big screen. Ali Fazal, famous for his portrayal of Guddu Bhaiya in the show, spoke about the potential for his character to evolve in the film. The actor mentioned that now the goal is to distill his character from the three seasons and fit it into the movie format. He shared not being entirely sure but added, 'It all depends on how the story unfolds in this new format. '

In a conversation with India Today Digital, Ali Fazal expressed his excitement about the film, noting that it was a significant milestone for the team. He also mentioned that around the same time, the popular Hollywood series Peaky Blinders had announced its plans to adapt the show into a film.

Regarding his character, Fazal admitted that he wasn't sure how much further his role could be explored, considering that many aspects had already been delved into.

The actor also discussed how it would be a challenge for the makers to fit his larger-than-life character on the big screen. "The goal now is to distill all the depth from the three seasons into a concise one- or two-hour cinematic experience, which is quite a challenge. It all depends on how the story unfolds in this new format," said Fazal.

Recently, fans were treated to glimpses of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Abhishek Banerjee, all adding to the anticipation of the big Mirzapur movie announcement.

The video shared by Farhan Akhtar revealed that Mirzapur: The Film will be hitting theaters in 2026. Farhan captioned the post, "Ab bhaukaal bhi bada hoga, aur parda bhi. #MirzapurTheFilm, coming soon."

Adding to that, rumors have been rife that Hrithik Roshan is set to replace Pankaj Tripathi in the role of Kaleen Bhaiya for the movie adaptation of Mirzapur.

The film will delve deeper into the world of Mirzapur, with its rowdy gangsters returning to portray their iconic characters in a grand, larger-than-life theatrical experience.

Mirzapur: The Film is backed by Amazon MGM Studios and Excel Entertainment. The film is created by Puneet Krishna and will be directed by Gurmmeet Singh.

