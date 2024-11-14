Ali Fazal reveals losing out on ‘lot of work’ due to THIS reason, shares questioning violent scenes in Mirzapur: ‘I just couldn’t redeem myself’

Ali Fazal recently spoke about his experience with violent scenes in Mirzapur, sharing how he often questioned the necessity of such scenes. He recalled a particular moment where, after filming a brutal scene, he felt unable to redeem himself. The actor also revealed how his commitment to his principles led him to lose several opportunities, as he refuses to compromise when things go too far.

In a conversation with Sucharita Tyagi, Ali Fazal discussed his moral dilemmas with his roles, particularly in Mirzapur. He admitted that the show's violence conflicted with his own nature. While he has recently become more comfortable watching violent content, he still struggles with the actions required of him in the series. He explained that Mirzapur's violent nature is a challenge, as it doesn't align with his personal values.

When asked how he handles these conflicts, the Mirzapur actor explained that the only way to manage is by fully immersing himself in the role. He described it as a process that requires intense focus, likening it to meditation.

For Ali, there are two meditative moments in life: watching a film in a theater or shooting a scene. The chaos surrounding the shoot doesn't resonate with him, but once the camera starts rolling, he feels a sense of peace and purpose.

Ali Fazal also revealed that he has always been vocal about his discomfort with certain scenes, especially when they go too far. He acknowledged that, due to his privilege, he's now in a better position to speak up, though this has sometimes cost him work.

He said, "That’s probably why I’ve lost out on a lot of work. But those moral dilemmas happen." Reflecting on his time in Mirzapur, he recalled a scene where his character kills someone in a way he felt was completely unnecessary.

He couldn’t come to terms with it, both as an actor and as his character, feeling that the act was morally wrong and questioning why it was even written in the first place. Ali said, "I just couldn’t redeem myself. The character also could not have redeemed itself from that. I thought it was just wrong, like why would you write that?"

The actor further shared that he often found himself at odds with both his own thoughts and his character's actions, trying not to judge the situation. Simultaneously, he would question the filmmaker, asking, "Why?" He said, "I’m asking the filmmaker, ‘Why?’ But then there are so many whys."

However, he added that those questions could quickly pile up, leading to tense discussions with the writers and directors, which sometimes threatened to escalate into difficult conversations.

Ali shared that it took him some time to watch the hit show, which recently released its third season, due to the violence. However, he's gradually becoming desensitized to it. He explained that exposure to real-world violence through the news made him realize that he has to learn to handle it.

On the work front, Ali Fazal has an exciting lineup ahead, with upcoming roles in Anurag Basu's Metro... In Dino, Sunny Deol's Lahore 1947, and Kamal Haasan's Thug Life. He also made an appearance in the teaser for Mirzapur - The Film, a cinematic adaptation of the popular crime thriller series.

Ali has confirmed his role in the Hollywood film Rule Breakers, which also stars writer-actress Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

