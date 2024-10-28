Mirzapur The Film: Farhan Akhtar drops first teaser of movie ft. Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu and fans cannot keep calm: ‘Ab bhaukaal bhi bada hoga…’

Attention, Mirzapur fans! Get ready for an epic experience because you won’t just be watching the film at home. That’s right! Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, and Divyenndu’s beloved web series is hitting theaters in 2026 with Mirzapur The Film. Farhan Akhtar recently released a teaser that has everyone buzzing with excitement. In the video, Pankaj promises that the film will be even more thrilling than the series, leaving us on the edge of our seats. We can hardly contain our anticipation!

Today, October 28, Farhan Akhtar took to Instagram to unveil a thrilling video featuring the beloved characters from the iconic Mirzapur web series. This teaser hints not only at a major release but promises even more excitement than the series itself.

Fans were treated to glimpses of Pankaj Tripathi, Ali Fazal, Divyenndu, and Abhishek Banerjee, all adding to the anticipation of this big announcement. The video revealed that Mirzapur: The Film will be hitting theaters in 2026. Farhan captioned the post, "Ab bhaukaal bhi bada hoga, aur parda bhi. #MirzapurTheFilm, coming soon."

As soon as the video dropped, fans flooded the comments with their excitement. One user exclaimed, "2024 finally got some good news!" Another chimed in with a playful reference, "Laal phool, neela phool, Munna bhaiya bootiful."

Comments praising Farhan Akhtar poured in, with one fan noting, "Farhan Akhtar always giving amazing content. His film DCH changed Indian cinema, and his series Mirzapur has transformed Indian OTT. Outstanding!" There was also a curious inquiry about Vikrant Messy, with another fan jokingly suggesting, "Vikrant ko bhi zinda kar dete."

In an exclusive interview with Pinkvilla, Vikrant Massey addressed the buzz surrounding Mirzapur The Film. With a smile, he said, "I think the ones who are making it haven’t spoken yet. The media has definitely spoken about it.”

He added, “I think it’s a long shot. I think it’s too soon to be talking about it. I myself have no idea about what is happening. I hope it happens too, and I hope people go to the theaters and watch it.”

However, Vikrant is noticeably absent from the teaser, leaving fans wondering about his involvement in the film. It remains uncertain whether he will feature in Mirzapur The Film.

