Pankaj Tripathi’s wife Mridula reveals mother-in-law hasn’t accepted her even after 19 years of marriage for THIS reason; ‘She’s still upset…’

Pankaj Tripathi married Mridula in 2004 after dating for 12 years. The couple enjoys a blissful marriage. However, in a recent interview, Mridula revealed that it was challenging to convince both her and Pankaj's families to accept their love marriage. She also mentioned that even after 19 years, her mother-in-law is still upset about their marriage because a daughter from Mridula's family married into Pankaj's family, which created differences in their social standing, or 'Kul'.

In a candid interview on the Conversations with Atul YouTube channel, Mridula, a teacher by profession, shared several unknown insights about her marriage with Pankaj Tripathi. She recalled they met for the first time at a pre-wedding function of their siblings when they felt a mutual connection. However, she was in 9th grade, and he was in 11th grade, so continued dating for 12 years without letting their families know.

Mridula mentioned that love marriage was a serious issue in their family at that time, and their social status changed after their siblings got married, which became an obstacle in their journey to find a partner.

She explained, "It's still not acceptable. We aren't blood relatives, but in our culture, it is unacceptable for a woman to be married into a family of a lower stature if another woman has already been married into a family of a higher stature. And because my sister-in-law had been married above her station into my family, I couldn't be married into their family, which was considered of a lower stature."

Advertisement

Further, the complex relationships and how she would address her sister-in-law caused concern in their families. At one point, she was set to marry someone else, but that plan fell through when they requested a dowry. Eventually, she decided to discuss Pankaj with her father, who was surprisingly supportive. However, he urged her to keep this information private from other family members.

Later, his father reached out to the Mirzapur actor, who then asked for permission to marry her. Consequently, they informed other family members, which led to some commotion. Mridula’s mother-in-law and sister-in-law were upset about the news. She confessed that her mother-in-law has not accepted her as a part of the family.

She shared, "My mother-in-law hasn't accepted me to this day for the reasons I mentioned earlier. She's still upset about this intermingling. But what can we do about it now?". Despite their issues, their family now shares a warm bond.

Advertisement

Pankaj Tripathi began his career in showbiz through advertisements and small roles in popular films. He has appeared in movies such as Dabangg 2, Gangs of Wasseypur (Part 1 and 2), Masaan, Luka Chuppi, Stree, Mimi, and more.

ALSO READ: 7 best Pankaj Tripathi movies on Netflix that showcase his spellbinding performance