Ishaqzaade stars Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra’s selfie game is on point as they reunite; Singham Again actor calls her ‘favorite partner-in crime’

Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra made their grand Bollywood debuts in 2012 with the romantic drama Ishaqzaade, directed by Habib Faisal. Arjun marked his first major role as the rebellious and passionate Parma, while Parineeti, in her debut, impressed audiences with her performance as the fiery and strong-willed Zoya. Now, after a long time, Kapoor reunited with his favorite partner-in-crime, Chopra, and the duo posed for a selfie.

In the selfie, Arjun Kapoor and Parineeti Chopra looked dashing. The Singham Again actor wore a yellow kurta, while the Amar Singh Chamkila actress donned a white ethnic outfit. The duo were all smiles as they posed for the selfie. The caption read, "It was good to be back on set with my favorite partner-in-crime after ages."

Arjun and Chopra's chemistry on screen in Ishaqzaade was well-received, and the film’s success helped establish both actors as promising newcomers in the industry. Their powerful performances set the stage for their flourishing careers in Bollywood.

In an old interview with Bombay Times, Parineeti opened up about the special bond she shares with the Singham Again actor. She revealed that Arjun was her first friend in the industry and that they were both going through challenging personal times during the making of Ishaqzaade.

She also shared that it was while filming Ishaqzaade that she experienced her first taste of stardom, as Ladies vs Ricky Bahl was released during that time. She credited the success she gained from the film to the support of the Ishaqzaade crew, who will always remain special to her.

She explained that even if they don’t speak for months, they can easily pick up where they left off, showing that nothing has changed between them. Parineeti added that their bond has only grown stronger as they have matured as individuals.

Speaking about their journey in showbiz, the Amar Singh Chamkila actress expressed how Arjun has seen her grow from a child to the person she is today. She said that she is very protective of him and that there is no formality between them. They communicate like true friends, without hesitation to argue or be honest with each other.

