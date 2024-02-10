Mithun Chakraborty hospitalized in Kolkata after complaining of chest pain: Reports

Renowned actor and BJP leader, Mithun Chakraborty, was hospitalized in Kolkata on Saturday morning due to chest pain. According to media reports, sources close to him mentioned his discomfort, leading to his admission to a private hospital where he is presently receiving treatment. However, the actor's family members have not reacted to the reports of his hospitalization. The hospital has also not issued any statement yet.

Mithun Chakraborty conferred with Padma Bhushan

In January 2024, Mithun Chakraborty, a three-time National Film Award winner, was honored with the Padma Bhushan by the Government of India. Expressing his gratitude in a video, he remarked, "I am proud, I am happy to have received this award. I would like to thank everyone. I have never asked anything for myself from anyone. I am experiencing the feeling of receiving something without asking today. It’s a different feeling altogether. It’s a great feeling."

Namashi Chakraborty took to his Instagram story to share a heartwarming video of his father's reaction to receiving the Padma Bhushan Award. In the video, The Kashmir Files actor expressed, “Bohot khushi, bohot anand, sab kuch mila ke ek aisi feeling hai jo main bayaan nahi kar sakta. Bohot takleefo ke baad jab itna bada sammaan milta hai toh uski feeling hi kuch aur hoti hai."

Mithun Chakraborty on the work front

On the work front, Mithun Chakraborty appeared as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance, sharing the panel with fellow celebrities Mouni Roy, Subhashree Ganguly, Srabanti Chatterjee, and Puja Banerjee.

His presence on the show marked a continuation of his long-standing popularity, which peaked during the 1980s and 1990s. Renowned for charismatic performances across action, drama, and dance genres, Mithun Chakraborty became an icon, earning the moniker Disco Dancer for his memorable role in the 1982 film of the same name. His enduring influence in the entertainment industry is underscored by his distinctive dance style and widespread acclaim for his contributions to Indian cinema.

