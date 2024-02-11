Mithun Chakraborty's health condition has improved and he’s 'quite stable'; hospital official REVEALS

On Saturday, Mithun Chakraborty, a seasoned actor and politician, had a stroke and was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. An official statement mentioned that he felt weakness in his right upper and lower limbs before being admitted. The news came as a surprise to his fans and loved ones. Now, it is being reported that the veteran actor is stable.

Mithun Chakraborty is in a stable condition

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty, aged 73, was taken to a private hospital on Saturday due to severe chest pain. Now, as per a report from PTI, the health condition of the actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty has gotten better, and he is now "quite stable."

An official at the medical facility informed PTI, “He is recuperating well, is fully conscious, well-oriented, active, and has consumed a soft diet. He will undergo certain investigations before his discharge.”

The actor has already had an MRI and other medical tests have also been done at the hospital.

BJP chief visits Mithun Chakraborty at the hospital in Kolkata

A day after Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to the hospital, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar visited him. The video circulating online shows Chakraborty lying on the hospital bed while the political leader and others pay him a visit, and engaging in conversation. Drips are attached to the veteran actor's arm as he receives treatment.

Mithun Chakraborty gets honored with Padma Bhushan

In January, Mithun was honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award, a highly respected recognition. In a video message last month, the actor from The Kashmir Files expressed deep gratitude, mentioning that the immense happiness and joy he experienced cannot be fully expressed. He highlighted that receiving such a significant award after facing many obstacles is an extraordinary experience.

He deeply thanked everyone for their great love and respect, dedicating this prestigious award to all his fans, both in India and worldwide. He expressed gratitude to those who have consistently shown him love and support, as well as to his supporters.

Mithun Chakraborty on the work front

In Mithun Chakraborty’s professional front, the veteran actor served as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance, alongside other celebrities like Mouni Roy, Subhashree Ganguly, Srabanti Chatterjee, and Puja Banerjee.

Mithun Chakraborty's appearance on the show reflected his enduring fame, which reached its height during the 1980s and 1990s. Known for his captivating performances in action, drama, and dance, he became an icon, earning the nickname Disco Dancer for his memorable role in the 1982 film of the same name. His lasting impact on the entertainment world is highlighted by his unique dance style and widespread recognition for his contributions to Indian cinema.

