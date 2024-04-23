Mithun Chakraborty greets PM Narendra Modi after receiving Padma Bhushan; son Mahaakshay calls dad 'hero'

On April 22, veteran Indian actor Mithun Chakraborty was honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award in the field of arts by President Draupadi Murmu.

A while ago, Chakraborty’s son Mahaakshay Chakraborty penned an emotional post expressing how proud he was of his father for this amazing feat. Read on!

Here’s how Mithun Chakraborty’s son reacted to his dad getting Padma Bhushan

A couple of hours ago, actor Mahaakshay Chakraborty, the son of Mithun Chakraborty, took to Instagram and shared multiple images of his father with the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi. There were also some glimpses of the senior star receiving the Padma Bhushan Award from President Draupadi Murmu at the Rashtrapati Bhavan.

Sharing the photo album, Mahaakshay called his dad his ‘hero’. His emotional note for his father read, “What an honor and privilege it is to be your son! You are my hero dad! The greatest man I know and you are so deserving of this award! Congrats on your Padma Bhushan Award.”

While talking to ANI, Mithun Chakraborty expressed his happiness at being chosen for the prestigious award. He said, "I am very happy. I have never asked anything for myself from anyone in my life. I am very happy for the respect and honor. It's the happiest moment. When I got a call that you are being given Padma Bhushan, I was silent for a minute because I had not expected it. I took some time to absorb it," he added.

The Kashmir Files actor was joined by iconic singer Usha Uthup who was also bestowed with the same award. “I am so, so happy. I am overflowing with joy, tears are visible in my eyes, you all can see,” she told ANI while expressing her emotions.

The singer, who is popular for songs like One Two Cha Cha Cha and Darling further added, “For me, this is the biggest moment of my life to be recognized and appreciated by your country and, of course, by your government. What more could one ask for, truly? I feel so good because if you’re a classical singer or dancer, or if you are classical in your art, then it’s natural to eventually win an award. But we are ordinary people. So, to be chosen for the Padma award is a huge thing,” she elaborated.

Mithun Chakraborty has been part of films like The Tashkent Files, Entertainment, OMG – Oh My God!, Housefull 2, and many others in multiple languages.

