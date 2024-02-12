Mithun Chakraborty discharged from hospital; reveals he got 'scolding' from PM Narendra Modi for THIS reason

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was discharged from the hospital on Monday, declaring himself "absolutely fine" and ready to resume shooting for upcoming films. The 73-year-old actor had been admitted to a private hospital on February 10, citing severe chest pain. After undergoing various clinical tests, including an MRI, the medical facility's senior official reported the actor's stable condition.

Mithun Chakraborty is completely fine

Veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty was taken to a private hospital on Saturday due to severe chest pain. Now, as per a report from PTI, senior doctors and therapists reviewed his health, and Mithun Chakraborty, expressing no concerns, mentioned the importance of controlling his food habits. With optimism, he stated, "I am absolutely fine. I have to keep control of my food habits. Let’s see; I may start working soon, maybe tomorrow," as he exited the hospital.

Mithun Chakraborty mentioned that Prime Minister Narendra Modi called him on Sunday and gave him a scolding for not taking proper care of his health. Additionally, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh visited him in the hospital in the morning.

Mithun Chakraborty conferred with Padma Bhushan

In January 2024, Mithun Chakraborty received the esteemed Padma Bhushan Award, a highly regarded honor. In a video message, the actor, known for his role in The Kashmir Files, conveyed profound gratitude, expressing that the immense happiness and joy he felt cannot be adequately articulated. He emphasized that receiving such a significant award, despite facing numerous challenges, was an extraordinary experience.

Mithun extended heartfelt thanks to everyone for their overwhelming love and respect, dedicating this prestigious accolade to his fans across India and worldwide. He expressed appreciation for those who have consistently showered him with love and support, acknowledging the unwavering encouragement from his well-wishers.

Mithun Chakraborty on the work front

On the professional front, Mithun Chakraborty recently served as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance, sharing the panel with celebrities like Mouni Roy, Subhashree Ganguly, Srabanti Chatterjee, and Puja Banerjee. Renowned for his captivating performances in action, drama, and dance genres, he became an icon, earning the moniker Disco Dancer for his memorable role in the 1982 film of the same name.

