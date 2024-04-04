Rishi Kapoor's UNSEEN PIC with ‘rival and friends’ Rajesh Khanna, Mithun Chakraborty, and more will transport you to the 80s

In a 2016 tweet, the late Rishi Kapoor sparked a conversation about friendships within the competitive world of Bollywood. The tweet featured a throwback photo, presumably from the 1980s, showcasing Kapoor alongside fellow actors. The lighthearted caption offered a glimpse into a bygone era of Bollywood and friendships.

The image reignited the age-old debate surrounding celebrity friendships. While some believe the cutthroat nature of showbiz hinders genuine bonds, Kapoor's post offered a counterpoint, suggesting a spirit of bonds, or at least public displays of friendship, among actors.

Rishi Kapoor poses with Rajesh Khanna, Mithun Chakraboty, Vinod Khanna and more

In 2016, late Rishi Kapoor took to X (Twitter) and shared an old picture with Rajesh Khanna, Vinod Khanna, Jeetendra, Mithun Chakraborty, Satish Shah and Rakesh Roshan at a charity function fron 1985. He captioned it, "and all of them rivals but friends! Function to raise funds for the film industry workers,1985,I think!."

Take a look:

For the unversed, Rishi Kapoor worked with all the actors in the picture. He acted with Rajesh Khanna in the movie Zamana in 1985. Vinod Khanna shared the screen with him in two hit films, Amar Akbar Anthony and Chandni. Kapoor and Jeetendra appeared together in movies like Dosti Dushmani and Amiri Garibi, and with Mithun Chakraborty in Phool Khile Hain Gulshan Gulshan and Hawalaat.

Additionally, Kapoor acted alongside Satish Shah in Fanaa and Kal Kissne Dekha, and with Rakesh Roshan in Khel Khel Mein and Aap Ke Deewane.

On April 30, 2020, Rishi Kapoor breathed his last. He passed away after a two-year battle with leukaemia. After Rishi's death last, his family said in a statement that he ‘remained jovial and determined to live to the fullest’ throughout his treatment. “Family, friends, food and films remained his focus and everyone who met him during this time was amazed at how he did not let his illness get the better of him. He was grateful for the love of his fans that poured in from the world over. In his passing, they would all understand that he would like to be remembered with a smile and not with tears."

Rishi Kapoor was last seen in Sharmaji Namkeen co-starring Juhi Chawla.

