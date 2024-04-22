WATCH: President Droupadi Murmu confers Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup with Padma Bhushan in field of Arts

Veteran actor and singer Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup are two of the gems in the entertainment industry. Both of them have been entertaining audiences for decades. Today, April 22, the President of India, Droupadi Murmu conferred them with the Padma Bhushan in the field of arts.

ANI has shared videos of Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup receiving the Padma Bhushan on their official X (formerly Twitter) handle.

On April 22, veteran actor and singer Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup were bestowed the prestigious Padma Bhushan in the field of arts. The ceremony was held in the presence of the Prime Minister of India, Narendra Modi, Home Minister Amit Shah, and other dignitaries from the fields of art, social work, public affairs, science, and engineering, trade and industry, medicine, literature and education, sports, and civil services.

On the other hand, Bangladesh singer Ms. Rezwana Choudhury and dancer Padma Subrahmanyam received Padma Shri and Padma Vibhushan respectively in the field of arts.

Have a look:

On receiving Padma Bhushan in the field of Arts, actor Mithun Chakraborty told ANI, "I am very happy. I have never asked anything for myself from anyone in my life. When I got a call that you are being given Padma Bhushan, I was silent for a minute."

Mithun Chakraborty and Usha Uthup's work front

On the professional front, Mithun Chakraborty recently served as a judge on the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance, sharing the panel with celebrities like Mouni Roy, Subhashree Ganguly, Srabanti Chatterjee, and Puja Banerjee. Renowned for his captivating performances in action, drama, and dance genres, he became an icon, earning the moniker Disco Dancer for his memorable role in the 1982 film of the same name.

Meanwhile, Usha Uthup has voiced several iconic tracks like Koi Yahan Aha Nache Nache, Shaan Se, and many more. She also acted in films such as Bombay to Goa and 7 Khoon Maaf.

She recently has taken the Internet by storm after covering the international sensation Miley Cyrus’s song Flowers. The video went viral in no time and has been receiving praise for her unique voice. During a recent interview, Usha Uthup reacted to her viral video and hoped to work with the Grammy award winner "very soon."

Opening up about the widespread appeal of her version of Flowers, the veteran singer added that she has been singing it in all her shows and everybody loves it so much. The singer was so excited to know that her cover version was being appreciated so well and never expected it to be featured on Instagram.

