When Salman Khan amusingly threatened Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi Chakraborty who tried to touch his feet

Salman Khan is famously known as Bollywood ka Bhaijaan for a reason. The way the superstar adores and takes care of his loved ones in the industry is always a topic of discussion. Recently, veteran actor Mithun Chakraborty's son Namashi revealed an interesting incident he shared with Salman on the sets of his 2021 film Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai also starring Disha Patani.

Salman Khan's hilarious warning to Namashi Chakraborty on the sets of Radhe

During a recent interview with Lehren Retro, Namashi Chakraborty recalled an interesting incident he shared with Salman Khan on the sets of Radhe: Your Most Wanted Bhai. The Bad Boy actor shared how Salman amusingly warned him when he tried to touch his feet out of respect.

He recalled, “Salman bhai was shooting for Radhe, I’d just wrapped Bad Boy and I went to meet him at Mehboob (Mehboo Studio). I went and touched his feet, and I can say this on camera, he said, ‘F**k off’. He gave me a hug and said, ‘I am as old as you are, don’t do this bulls**t with me. If you ever do this again, especially if Disha Patani is sitting here, I’m going to throw you off the set’. So, rule number one, don’t touch Salman Khan’s feet.”

Namashi's brother and actor Mimoh Chakraborty who was also a part of the interview shared an interesting anecdote with the superstar. Recalling the incident that happened on the sets of Sultan, Mimoh shared that giving a piece of advice to another star kid on the sets, Salman said, "you are getting it easy! Look at him (Mimoh), he's not even been given a chance to struggle and yet he's standing here," adding further that his words hit him and he felt that Salman gets him.

Salman Khan's work front

Salman Khan, who was last seen in Tiger 3 opposite Katrina Kaif has multiple films lined up. He will be next seen in AR Murugadoss's action entertainer which will be released on Eid 2025. He is also working with Vishnuvardhan on a much-discussed action thriller titled The Bull. Apart from that, he's also set to collaborate with Sooraj Barjatya for an upcoming biggie and with Sohail Khan for Sher Khan. Salman will also be seen in YRF's ambitious Tiger vs Pathaan.

