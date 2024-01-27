Mimoh Chakraborty REACTS to father Mithun Chakraborty being conferred with Padma Bhushan; 'I am so grateful'

In a recent announcement of the Padma Bhushan Awardees for 2024, the legendary Mithun Chakraborty secured his well-deserved place among the recipients. With a cinematic journey dating back to 1976 and adorned with numerous prestigious honors, including the National Award, Mithun's remarkable contributions to the industry have been recognized once again. Proudly echoing this sentiment, Mimoh Chakraborty, the son of Mithun, has shared his heartfelt reaction to the well-deserved recognition bestowed upon his father.

Mimoh Chakraborty feels grateful as Mithun Chakraborty gets honored with Padma Bhushan

With Mithun Chakraborty being conferred the Padma Bhushan, Mimoh Chakraborty recently opened up in an interview with ETimes, expressing his profound joy and a lack of words to describe the overwhelming emotions. Experiencing this moment of pride and honor is beyond words for the actor. He underlined that his father is truly deserving of this prestigious award, extending heartfelt gratitude to the government and institutions for acknowledging and honoring his contributions. "I am genuinely grateful and filled with joy right now. Touchwood," he added.

Earlier today, Namashi Chakraborty took to his Instagram story to share a heartwarming video of his father's reaction to receiving the Padma Bhushan Award. In the video, The Kashmir Files actor expressed, “Bohot khushi, bohot anand, sab kuch mila ke ek aisi feeling hai jo main bayaan nahi kar sakta. Bohot takleefo ke baad jab itna bada sammaan milta hai toh uski feeling hi kuch aur hoti hai.

“Sab ko thank you itna pyaar aur sammaan dene ke liye. Aur main iss award ko dedicate kar raha hoon mere saare fans ko, India aur world main. Jo bhi, jinhone bhi mujhe niswarth pyaar diya hai, mere well-wishers ko, sab ke liye main yeh dedicate kar raha hoon. Thank you for giving me so much love and respect,”

(So much happiness, so much joy, it's a feeling that I cannot express in words. When such a significant honor is received after facing many challenges, the feeling is truly unique.

Thank you to everyone for giving so much love and respect. And I am dedicating this award to all my fans, in India and around the world. To all those who have selflessly showered me with love, to my well-wishers, this is dedicated to everyone.)

In addition to Mithun Chakraborty, the Padma Bhushan awardees include renowned singer Usha Uthup, acclaimed music composer Pyarelal Sharma from the Laxmikant-Pyarelal duo, and the late Tamil actor Vijayakanth (posthumous).

