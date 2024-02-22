WATCH: Madhur Bhandarkar meets Mithun Chakraborty on Shastri sets; veteran actor looks healthy in video

Mithun Chakraborty was recently hospitalised after he experienced chest pain and weakness in his right upper and lower limbs. The veteran actor was diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain. But thankfully after the treatment, he felt better and was discharged. The good news is that Mithun is recovering well and is back to work. Filmmaker Madhur Bhandarkar recently visited him on the sets of Shastri and shared a video update in which the actor looked healthy.

Madhur Bhandarkar meets Mithun Chakraborty on the sets of Shastri

Madhur Bhandarkar paid a friendly visit to Mithun Chakraborty in Kolkata on the sets of Shastri. The filmmaker spent some time chatting with the veteran actor and later shared the update with fans. Madhur took to Instagram and shared a video featuring Mithun. Madhur starts by saying, "I am in Kolkata on the sets of Shastri, and I am with one and only the great Mithun Chakraborty, Mithun da”.

The veteran actor who looks in a healthy state continues to add, "I have known this man (Madhur) since his young age. He used to sell video cassettes. My wife would call him and say, ‘Madhur I need this cassette,’ and he would come. Now look, this man is a five-time National Award winner. This only happens when your dream comes true. I always tell people that your dreams should come true. Hard work and all will happen, but dreams should come true”.

Madhur also shared some pictures with Mithun Chakraborty and penned a heartfelt caption. "I met @mithunchakrabortyofficial in #Kolkata and was thrilled to see him back on set, in great health. My bond with Mithunda dates back to my teen years when I used to deliver video cassettes. He has always been a source of courage and inspiration. #fanboy #MithunChakraborty"

Mithun said that he was punished for being careless towards his health

After getting discharged from the hospital, Mithun said that he was punished for being irresponsible towards his health. "I eat like a demon. So I was punished. My advice for everyone is to control your diet. Those with diabetes should not assume that indulging in sweets won't impact them. Manage your diet," he requested his fans.

The actor who is also a member of the political party BJP emphasized that being hospitalized won't hinder his BJP campaign efforts in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He stated, "Who will oversee the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal? I will. I'll actively participate with the BJP. If required, I'll also campaign in other states. I hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi in high regard. It's time for the BJP to reach its pinnacle."

Mithun Chakraborty honored with Padma Bhushan

Last month, Mithun was honored with the esteemed Padma Bhushan Award. Acknowledging the honor, the veteran actor in a video message expressed his profound gratitude. He also added that the overwhelming happiness and joy he feels cannot be adequately described in words.

Mithun who was filled with joy said that receiving such a significant accolade after overcoming numerous challenges is a truly unparalleled experience. He extended heartfelt thanks to everyone for their immense love and respect, dedicating this esteemed award to all his fans, both in India and around the globe. He expressed his gratitude to those who have continuously showered him with love and support, as well as to his well-wishers.

