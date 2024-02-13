Mithun Chakraborty says ‘he eats like a demon, so was punished’ after getting discharged from Kolkata hospital

Renowned actor and BJP leader Mithun Chakraborty, aged 73, was admitted to a Kolkata hospital on Saturday morning due to suspected symptoms of Ischemic Cerebrovascular. This condition involves the blockage of an artery leading to the brain by a thrombus or blood clot. Chakraborty was discharged on Monday afternoon. Upon leaving the hospital, the iconic actor revealed that, apart from overeating, he faces no other complications. Chakraborty urged everyone to control their diet, emphasising that he was punished for eating excessively and advising those with diabetes not to assume that consuming sweets won't have any impact on their health.

Mithun Chakraborty says he was punished

After getting discharged from the hospital, Chakraborty revealed that aside from excessive eating, he faces no other health issues. In a statement reported by IANS, he shared, "I eat like a demon. So I was punished. My advice for everyone is to control your diet. Those with diabetes should not assume that indulging in sweets won't impact them. Manage your diet," he urged.

The actor emphasised that being hospitalised won't hinder his BJP campaign efforts in West Bengal for the upcoming Lok Sabha elections. He stated, "Who will oversee the 42 Lok Sabha constituencies in West Bengal? I will. I'll actively participate with the BJP. If required, I'll also campaign in other states. I hold Prime Minister Narendra Modi in high regard. It's time for the BJP to reach its pinnacle."

Mithun Chakraborty is absolutely fine

Mithun Chakraborty was admitted to a private hospital on February 10 due to severe chest pain. In a PTI report, senior medical professionals examined him, and Chakraborty, expressing no worries, emphasised the need to regulate his eating habits. With confidence, he affirmed, "I am absolutely fine. I have to keep control of my food habits. Let’s see; I may start working soon, maybe tomorrow," as he left the hospital.

Chakraborty revealed that Prime Minister Narendra Modi scolded him on Sunday for neglecting his health. Additionally, BJP MP Dilip Ghosh visited him in the hospital in the morning. One day after Mithun Chakraborty's hospital admission, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar paid him a visit. A circulating online video showed Chakraborty on the hospital bed, engaged in conversation with the political leader and others, while receiving treatment with attached drips.

Mithun Chakraborty conferred with Padma Bhushan

In January 2024, Mithun Chakraborty was honored with the prestigious Padma Bhushan Award, a highly esteemed recognition. In a video message, the actor, renowned for his role in The Kashmir Files, conveyed profound gratitude, expressing that the immense happiness and joy he experienced cannot be adequately expressed. He underscored that receiving such a significant award, despite facing numerous challenges, was an extraordinary experience.

Mithun extended heartfelt thanks to everyone for their overwhelming love and respect, dedicating this prestigious accolade to his fans across India and around the world. He expressed appreciation for those who consistently showered him with love and support, acknowledging the steadfast encouragement from his well-wishers.

Mithun Chakraborty on the work front

On the professional front, Mithun Chakraborty was last seen as a judge in the dance reality show Dance Bangla Dance. He shared the panel with celebrities such as Mouni Roy, Subhashree Ganguly, Srabanti Chatterjee, and Puja Banerjee. Recognised for his captivating performances across action, drama, and dance genres, he has earned an iconic status, particularly as the Disco Dancer from his memorable role in the 1982 film of the same name.

