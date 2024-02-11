WATCH: West Bengal BJP chief meets Mithun Chakraborty; video from Kolkata hospital goes viral

On Saturday, veteran actor and politician Mithun Chakraborty suffered a stroke following which he was admitted to Apollo Hospital in Kolkata. According to an official statement, the veteran actor experienced weakness in his right upper and lower limbs before being taken to the hospital. The news left all his fans and loved ones surprised. A while back, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar visited the actor-turned-politician at the hospital in Kolkata.

BJP chief visits Mithun Chakraborty at the hospital in Kolkata

A day after Mithun Chakraborty was hospitalized, West Bengal BJP chief Sukanta Majumdar visited him. The video which has been ruling the internet features Chakraborty surrounded by the political leader and others while he is interacting with them lying on the hospital bed. Several drips are also attached to the veteran actor’s arm as he undergoes treatment.

Mithun Chakraborty's co-star Debashree Roy shares health update

In addition to this, as a relief to Mithun Chakraborty’s fans, his Shastri co-star Debashree Roy and director Pathikrit Basu spoke to Zoom as they shared his health update. The concerned director while speaking to the portal revealed that he met the veteran actor and confirmed that he is better. “Mithunda also said that he would resume the shoot after a few days. He talked about the things he would be doing when he comes back on the set,” he was quoted as saying.

In addition to this, Debashree Roy also shared that his sugar levels had gone down, but the actor’s health condition is better now, and he is out of the ICU. “I also met Mithunda in the hospital. He is better now, he was taken to the hospital in time, and yes, his sugar levels had gone down. He was feeling quite uneasy. But now he is out of the ICU and recuperating in a room,” she was quoted as saying.

The veteran actor was gearing up for the shoot of his upcoming film, Shastri co-starring Debashree Roy. The shoot for the film was scheduled to commence on February 23.

According to the statement issued by the hospital officials, Mithun Chakraborty was brought to the emergency department of the hospital at 9.40 am after complaining of weakness in the upper right side. He has been diagnosed with an Ischemic Cerebrovascular Accident (Stroke) of the brain.

