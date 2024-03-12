Murder Mubarak song Bhola Bhala Baby OUT: Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor-Vijay Varma and others pique curiosity

Fans are buzzing with excitement for the upcoming mystery-thriller, Murder Mubarak, directed by Homi Adajania and featuring a stellar cast including Pankaj Tripathi, Sara Ali Khan, Karisma Kapoor, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, and more. The recently unveiled trailer fueled anticipation, creating a wave of enthusiasm among followers. Adding to the thrill, the makers have now dropped a sneak peek into the second track, Bhola Bhala Baby, leaving fans eagerly anticipating the film's release. The combination of suspense and star power is making Murder Mubarak a must-watch, promising an engaging cinematic experience for fans of the genre and the cast alike.

Bhola Bhala Baby song out

The creators just dropped the second track from Murder Mubarak titled Bhola Bhala Baby, adding another layer of excitement to the movie. This catchy tune showcases the incredible talent of the film's stellar cast and is beautifully performed by Shilpa Rao and Sachin Jigar. The song is a delightful treat for fans, giving them a glimpse into the musical magic that awaits in the movie.

Listen here:

On March 8, the makers of Murder Mubarak treated us to the first song, Yaad Aave. The track is penned by Priya Saraiya, and features the soulful voices of Sachin-Jigar, Simran Choudhary, and Varun Jain, with a rap segment by The Rish. The musical mastery comes courtesy of the talented duo Sachin and Jigar.

Capturing the emotions between the fresh pairing of Sara Ali Khan and Vijay Varma, the song unfolds a heart-wrenching moment in the film. Their on-screen chemistry brings a relatable and connective element to the narrative. Yaad Aave beautifully tells a story of unconditional love, portraying the safe haven that Sara and Vijay's characters find in each other amidst challenges.

About Murder Mubarak

Murder Mubarak, a murder-comedy adapted from Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death, is set to grace our screens. Under the creative guidance of Homi Adajania, the film boasts a stellar cast, featuring Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Sara Ali Khan, and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the much-anticipated movie will hit Netflix on March 15, 2024.

