Sara Ali Khan says juggling between Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan was 'tricky'; here's why

Sara Ali Khan is gearing up for the release of two back-to-back OTT releases, Murder Mubarak on March 15 and Ae Watan Mere Watan on March 21. The actress plays completely different characters in both films and has shot for them at the same time. Sara, who is currently busy promoting the films, recently talked about shooting for two projects with different characters at the same time and said it was tricky.

Sara Ali Khan on shooting for Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan at the same time

During an interview with Bollywood Hungama, Sara Ali Khan opened up about juggling between two projects, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Talking about working with director Homi Adajania for Murder Mubarak and how the film came to her at a crucial point in her career, she said, "It was so amazing to work with Homi Adajania and this cast because I got to discover so much about myself. I also think this film came to me at an important time in my life when it was very important for me to understand, unlearn."

Further adding about how the film offered her a character that she hadn't played earlier, she said, “I think I am quite comfortable, and I find these rooted characters that I have played and gotten love for before quite intrinsic to the person that I am. I haven’t maybe played an urban, glamorous character before. It was interesting to be able to do something like that because one has done slightly rooted characters before."

Talking about how playing two different characters at the same time was tricky, Sara said, "They have nothing in common, not even me. It was very important for us to not come with any preconceived notions because this world, this set-up, this character is new to anything I have done before. It was important for me to come in there, trust him, trust myself, and follow my instincts as opposed to anything I have done previously. But juggling this and Ae Watan Mere Watan was definitely tricky.”

More about Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan

Sara Ali Khan's upcoming film, Murder Mubarak, is a mystery thriller directed by Homi Adajania. Apart from Sara Ali Khan, the film also stars Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Vijay Varma, Tisca Chopra, and more. The film will start streaming on Netflix on March 15, 2024.

Ae Watan Mere Watan is a film set in the pre-Independence period where Sara plays the character of a freedom fighter, Usha Mehta. Directed by Kannan Iyer, the film also stars Emraan Hashmi, Anand Tiwari, and more. The upcoming film will start streaming on Prime Video on March 21.

