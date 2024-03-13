Murder Mubarak star Sara Ali Khan's hardcore work out before gorging on ‘sarso ka saag’ is gym motivation you need

Sara Ali Khan is one of the most popular actresses in Bollywood. Currently, she is keeping really busy as she gears up for the release of her two upcoming movies, Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan. Despite having her hands full with these projects, the actress spares some time from her schedule to keep her fans updated about her daily life updates. A few days back, she had shared the news of her burnt belly on social media. Now, most recently, yet again keeping up the spirits high, Sara shared the video of her workout session as yearned for ‘Sarso ka Saag’.

Sara Ali Khan gives mid-week motivation in her latest workout video

On March 13, Sara Ali Khan took to her Instagram handle and dropped a video of her rigorous workout session in the gym. In the video, she is seen sporting athleisure while she aces physical exercises during her workout sessions. Yet again spreading her positive vibes and trademark style, the actress captioned the post in her poetic style as she expressed, “Pehle stomach burn

Ab abs ka turn

You gotta work so you can earn

The sarso ka saag for which you yearn”

It won’t be wrong to say that Sara’s dedication to her fitness regime is enough to inspire you to hit the gym right away.

Take a look:

As mentioned above, on the professional front, Sara Ali Khan is juggling between two of her back-to-back OTT releases Murder Mubarak and Ae Watan Mere Watan which will be released on March 15 and March 21 on Netflix and Amazon Prime Video respectively. Both films are poles apart in terms of genre.

Sara Ali Khan on playing characters in both the films were 'tricky' for her

In a recent interview with Bollywood Hungama, she went on to shed light on how playing characters in both films were tricky for her. Sara shared that it was crucial for her to come up with liberated mindsets, as she hasn’t attempted anything similar to this before.

“They have nothing in common, not even me. It was very important for us to not come with any preconceived notions because this world, this set-up, this character is new to anything I have done before. It was important for me to come in there, trust him, trust myself, and follow my instincts as opposed to anything I have done previously. But juggling this and Ae Watan Mere Watan was definitely tricky,” she shared.

