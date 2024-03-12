Vijay Varma on his affection for Kareena Kapoor Khan: 'It's a fatal attraction and one-sided love'

Vijay Varma is one of the extremely talented and versatile actors in Bollywood. He is currently gearing up for the release of his upcoming mystery thriller Murder Mubarak. Directed by Homi Adajania, the film boasts a stellar star cast consisting of Sara Ali Khan, Pankaj Tripathi, Karisma Kapoor, Suhail Nayyar, Tisca Chopra, and others in crucial roles.

Interestingly, last seen in Jaane Jaan with Kareena Kapoor, Vijay will now collaborate with her sister, Karisma Kapoor. In a recent interview, the actor reflected on working with the Kapoor sisters.

Vijay Varma on his 'affection' with Kareena Kapoor and working with Karisma Kapoor

In a recent interview with Siddharth Kannan, Vijay Varma was asked about his 'affection' for Kapoor sisters Karisma Kapoor and Kareena Kapoor. Vijay shared screen space with Kareena Kapoor in Jaane Jaan and will be seen next with Karisma in Murder Mubarak. Reflecting on the same, the actor said that he had a one-sided love for Bebo while with Lolo, he got the opportunity to hang out and become good friends with her.

“Kareena ke saath jo affection tha vo jaane jaan mein dekh liya hai logon ne. Vo ek fatal attraction, one-sided love door se dekh ke nihare jaate hain, nihaare jaana vala pyaar (People saw my affection for Kareena in Jaane Jaan, which was a fatal attraction, one-sided love where you look at each other from far away). With Karisma, I got to hang out very closely, and we became very good friends. So, there is a very good friendship and a beautiful bond of love, and I've been his very big fan," he said.

About Murder Mubarak

It won't be wrong to say that the buzz around the movie Murder Mubarak has been skyrocketing as the makers have been unveiling various promotional assets from the film. A while back, after the trailer and first song, Yaad Aave, the second track from the film, Bhola Bhala Baby, was released, adding another layer of excitement to the movie.

The much-buzzed murder-comedy is brought to life on the basis of Anuja Chauhan's novel Club You To Death. Under the creative guidance of Homi Adajania, the film boasts a stellar cast featuring Karisma Kapoor, Pankaj Tripathi, Dimple Kapadia, Sara Ali Khan, and Vijay Varma in pivotal roles. Produced by Dinesh Vijan's Maddock Films, the much-anticipated movie will hit Netflix on March 15, 2024.

