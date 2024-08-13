Natasa Stankovic says 'when you surrender everything to God that's when you get a new name' days after separation from Hardik Pandya

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic announced their separation after 4 years of marriage. However, they continue to co-parent their little son Agastya. Natasa and her son are currently in Serbia enjoying their life. Natasa recently shared a post on the concept of getting a new name days after her separation from Hardik.

On August 13, Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram Story and shared a selfie wearing a pink outfit. In the caption she wrote, "When you surrender everything to God that's when you get a new name. You are not who you were but who God says you are (red heart emoticon).”

Take a look:

On July 24, Stankovic took to her Instagram account and shared many pictures. In the images, she can be seen enjoying her day out with her son Agastya in Serbia. The mother-son duo went to an adventure theme park and had fun.

They also can be seen making a similar pose to a dinosaur. Natasa also posed in front of a space-themed corner. Other glimpses also captured their fun day out in the park. Sharing the pictures, she dropped a red heart as a caption.

Reacting to her post, Hardik Pandya shared a red heart and in another comment, he used a nazar amulet, heart-eye, and fantastic hand emojis.

On July 18, the actress and model took to her Instagram and posted a mutual statement to announce her divorce from Hardik. The ex-couple shared the same note that read, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew as a family.”

The note also mentioned that they will co-parent Agastya to ensure that they give him everything that they can for his happiness. Lastly, the note read, "We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Meanwhile, Natasa and Hardik tied the knot during the lockdown in an intimate wedding held on May 31, 2020, and also renewed their wedding vows sometime later in a grand Indian and Serbian-style wedding ceremony. They became parents to son Agastya on July 30, 2020.

