Natasa Stankovic's heart is 'full of joy' as she shares moments with son Agastya post announcing separation from Hardik Pandya; PICS

Serbian model-turned-actress Natasa Stankovic confirmed trouble in paradise after announcing her separation from cricketer Hardik Pandya in a recent Instagram post. Hours before the divorce confirmation on Thursday, Natasa flew to Serbia with their son, Agastya.

Natasa is now spending quality time with Agastya in Serbia and her latest Instagram posts say it all.

Natasa Stankovic engages in quality time with son Agastya

On July 22, Natasa Stankovic posted some visuals of her latest outing with her son, Agastya in Serbia on Instagram. In one of her Instagram stories, Natasa can be seen posing with her four-year-old munchkin. "Heart full of joy," she wrote in the picture in discussion.

Other glimpses show Agastya exploring the dinosaur models at a park. A photo shows the mother-son duo happily posing against the backdrop of a dinosaur statue. A picture features Agastya playing in the sand.

Take a look at some screenshots of her Instagram stories here:

Natasa Stankovic's separation from Hardik Pandya

On July 18, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya announced their separation in a collaborative post on Instagram. In their post, the former couple shared that they have "mutually decided to part ways" and it was a "tough decision to make".

Natasa and Hardik's Instagram post further read that they will continue to co-parent their son, Agastya.

This came months after their separation rumours that began amid Hardik Pandya receiving heavy backlash for his performance in the Indian Premier League earlier this year. Natasa removed 'Pandya' from her surname in her Instagram bio. She also allegedly archived her wedding pictures with her former husband, Hardik and later unarchived them.

All about Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya

Reportedly, Natasa Stankovic met Hardik Pandya through a mutual friend at a nightclub in 2018. Natasa and Hardik announced their engagement on New Year's 2020 while sharing pictures from the romantic proposal on a yacht.

Natasa married Hardik during COVID-19 lockdown in May 2020 and welcomed their son, Agastya in July the same year. They later had a royal wedding in Udaipur in 2023 as they renewed their vows.

