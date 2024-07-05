Hardik Pandya shares celebration PICS with son Agastya post-T20I win, fans ask about Natasa Stankovic; 'Bhabhi kahan hai?'

Hardik Pandya is on cloud nine after his recent feat at the T20 World Cup where he along with his cricket team brought home the coveted trophy after a long hiatus. The ace cricketer has taken to his social media handles and shared several pictures with his son Agastya Pandya which are too adorable. However, the internet is contemplating the absence of Pandya’s wife Nataša Stanković.

Hardik Pandya shares pics with son Agastya post T20I win

Dressed in casuals, both Hardik and Agastya shared some warm moments from cheering together to adoring the cricketer’s medal in the kid’s neck. In a few pics, Hardik Pandya was seen kissing his son and had captioned the post, “My #1! Everything I do, I do for you (red heart emojis).”

Several users took to the comment section and adored the father-son duo. One user wrote, “When he grows up, he will know what his father has achieved.” Another commented, “Happy Tears in my eyes after seeing you happy.” The third one added, “The happiest thing we wanted to see.”

Check out Hardik Pandya’s pics with his son Agastya here:-

The Internet looks out for Nataša Stanković in Hardik Pandya’s life post-T20 win

It’s been close to a month that rumors have been going around that all is not well between the couple however none of them have addressed it anywhere. Taking to the comment section of Hardik’s recent carousel, several people took to the comment section and wondered why Natasa was not with Hardik even during his happiest times.

One user commented, “Where is the mom ?” Another added, “So the rumors seem to be true!” The third said, “Natasha bhabhi ko bhi lao sath.” The fourth user asked, “Bhabhi Kahan Hai?” “Bhabhi ji ke sath photo aayegi ya aur kuch?,” the fifth wondered. The sixth user wished, “I just hope and pray everything is fine between you and Natasa.”

For the unversed, Natasa Stankovic and Hardik Pandya got engaged in Dubai on January 1, 2020, and tied the knot during the lockdown at an intimate wedding. The couple welcomed son Agastya on July 30, 2020.

