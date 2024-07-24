Natasa Stankovic gives peek into her day out with son Agastya at adventure theme park in Serbia; ex-husband Hardik Pandya gushes over them

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic parted ways after 4 years of marriage. However, they continue to co-parent their little son Agastya. Days after their separation news, Natasa gave a peek into her life lately in Serbia with her son as they enjoyed a day out together. On the other hand, the cricketer and her ex-husband dropped priceless reactions under the post.

Natasa Stankovic and her son Agastya enjoy day out in Serbia

On July 24, Natasa Stankovic took to her Instagram account and shared a series of pictures. In the pictures, she can be seen enjoying her day out with her son Agastya in Serbia they visited an adventure theme park.

The mother-son duo can be seen making a similar pose like a dinosaur. Natasa also posed in front of a space-themed corner. Other glimpses also captured their fun day out in the park. Sharing the pictures, she dropped a red heart as a caption.

Reacting to her post, Hardik Pandya shared a red heart and in another comment, he used a nazar amulet, heart-eye, and fantastic hand emojis.

Have a look:

Hardik Pandya and Natasa Stankovic drop official statement about their separation

On July 18, the actress and model took to her Instagram and posted a mutual statement to announce her divorce from Hardik. The ex-couple shared the same note that read, “After 4 years of being together, Hardik and I have decided to mutually part ways. This was a tough decision for us to make, given the joy, mutual respect, and companionship we enjoyed together and as we grew as a family.”

Hardik and Natasa further added that they would continue to co-parent their son Agastya as their note read, “We will co-parent to ensure that we give him everything that we can for his happiness. We sincerely request your support and understanding to give us privacy during this difficult and sensitive time."

Meanwhile, as per several reports, the ex-couple first met through a mutual friend in 2018. They got engaged in Dubai on January 1, 2020. After this, Natasa and Hardik tied the knot during the lockdown in an intimate wedding held on May 31, 2020, and also renewed their wedding vows sometime later in a grand Indian and Serbian-style wedding ceremony. They became parents to son Agastya on July 30, 2020.

