Navya Nanda reveals Agastya Nanda's 3-step approval process for any girl entering his life

Amitabh Bachchan's granddaughter, Navya Naveli Nanda, returned with a revamped season of What The Hell Navya, transitioning from podcast to a video series. Alongside her mother, Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, Navya garnered immense affection through three captivating episodes. A recent promo featured Agastya Nanda as a surprise guest. In the latest episode, Navya discussed the prospect of any girl entering Agastya's life, highlighting the requirement for approval from three individuals before being with him, adding an intriguing twist to the evolving narrative of the show.

3 step approval process for any girl entering Agastya's Life

In the fourth episode of What The Hell Navya Season 2, Navya opened up about Agastya Nanda's dating life. She disclosed Agastya's statement that any girl interested in him would need approval from Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Nanda, and Navya herself. Shweta responded with a questioning "would she?" Navya expressed, "I think I am the easiest person." Agastya rated the level of toughness, noting Jaya Bachchan as the hardest, Shweta as second, and Navya as third. He added that spending time with the trio revealed them as watered-down versions of each other, offering insight into the unique dynamics within the family.

About What The Hell Navya Season 2

The initial trio of episodes in What The Hell Navya Season 2 delved into engaging conversations, touching upon the realms of women in the workplace, love, and beauty-related topics. Launched on February 1st, the show follows a weekly streaming schedule, with each new episode available on Navya Nanda's YouTube channel.

Agastya Nanda on the work front

On the professional front, Agastya Nanda is making waves as he secures the role of Arun Khetarpal in Sriram Raghavan's upcoming movie, Ikkis. With Dharmendra portraying the character's father, M. L. Khetarpal, Agastya's journey involves extensive preparation. Reports suggest he participated in acting workshops with Sriram and received specialized coaching to hone his body language and authentically embody the persona of Arun Khetarpal, an esteemed war hero in India. As Agastya steps into the world of cinema, the anticipation surrounding his performance in Ikkis continues to grow.

