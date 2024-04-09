As Jaya Bachchan turns 76, Abhishek Bachchan shares vintage photo of her; showers love on her big day

Actor and politician Jaya Bachchan turned 76 on April 9, 2024, and she is receiving birthday wishes and love on her big day. Celebrating his mom's special day, Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and shared a vintage photo of Jaya Ji to wish her a happy birthday.

Abhishek Bachchan showers love on mom Jaya Bachchan on her special day

Abhishek Bachchan took to Instagram and posted a vinatge picture of mother Jaya Bachchan to wish her on birthday. He penned a sweet yet love-filled message for Jaya ji. Abhishek Bachchan captioned the post, "Happy birthday माँ, Love you."

Amitabh Bachchan's birthday wish for Jaya Bachchan

Amitabh Bachchan took to his blog and penned a sweet note for Jaya Bachchan, "It is in the morn of another family birth .. of which that has required no explanation .. the better half celebrates her birthday TODAY , and all the greetings for her are recognised and shown gratitude, as always .. A quiet family ‘bring in’ for the 9th on the midnight hour .. and the love of immediate family presence.."

Jaya Bachchan and Amitabh Bachchan have worked together in several films like Sholay, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, and many more. Their on-screen and off-screen chemistry is loved by cinema enthusiasts and fans. Recently, Jaya Bachchan joined hands with her granddaughter Navya Naveli Nanda and daughter Shweta Bachchan for the What The Hell Navya podcast. Jaya Ji's unfiltered presence on the show is loved by fans and viewers.

Abhishek Bachchan on the work front

Abhishek Bachchan's latest venture was in the sports drama Ghoomer, directed by R. Balki, where he shared the screen with Saiyami Kher as his co-star, portraying the character of a cricket coach. The actor garnered widespread acclaim for his compelling performance as an alcoholic character in the movie.

In an exciting development reported by Pinkvilla earlier, Abhishek is gearing up for his role in the upcoming fifth installment of the Housefull franchise, aptly titled Housefull 5. The ensemble cast boasts stars like Akshay Kumar, John Abraham, and Bobby Deol.

