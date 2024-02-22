After Agastya Nanda’s promo, fans demand to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan on What The Hell Navya podcast

Ever since Navya Naveli Nanda announced the second season of her podcast show What The Hell Navya, fans have been super excited to hear the Bachchan ladies, Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya again. But this time, you cannot just hear them but also watch them. Well, in the upcoming episode, we will also get to see The Archies star Agastya Nanda along with the ladies, and fans are pumped for this episode. But when the promo was released several fans took to the comments section and demanded to see Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in one of the episodes.

Aishwarya Rai Bachchan in What The hell Navya?

Recently, the promo of the upcoming episode of What The hell Navya was released. This episode has a special surprise for the fans. Everyone will get to see Agastya Nanda along with Jaya Bachchan, Shweta Bachchan, and Navya Naveli Nanda in the upcoming episode. Although the fans are eagerly waiting to hear the fun banter between these four members of the Bachchan family, there is another member from the family whom fans want to see. That is none other than Aishwarya Rai Bachchan.

One of the fans wrote, ‘I want to see Aishwarya in the vodcast.’ Another fan wrote, ‘If Aishwarya comes it’s a win.’ Yet another fan wrote, ‘need Ash on the show please.’

Check out the comments:

On February 21, the official handle of the show What The Hell Navya made a collaborative post with Navya Naveli Nanda to unveil a new promo for its fourth episode. Navya has been teasing fans that there would be a surprise guest, and fans guessed it right as Agastya Nanda joined the new episode. The new promo unveils Agastya having a fun conversation with his grandmother, Jaya Bachchan, mother Shweta Bachchan Nanda, and sister Navya. They also discussed serious topics.

In the new promo video, Navya can be heard telling Agastya, "You're the man in the room." The Archies star was also discussing a topic like masculinity. Shweta Bachchan said, "Agastya, I didn't realize you were so wise."

Check out the promo:

